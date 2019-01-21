Should Cohu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHU) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cohu:

0.12 = US$39m ÷ (US$443m – US$90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Cohu has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Cohu Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Cohu’s ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Semiconductor industry. Independently of how Cohu compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Cohu currently has an ROCE of 12%, compared to its ROCE of 4.8% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Cohu.

How Cohu’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cohu has total assets of US$443m and current liabilities of US$90m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Cohu’s ROCE

With that in mind, Cohu’s ROCE appears pretty good. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.