Coin Wallet Becomes The Safest Way to Store Crypto

Coin Wallet is a web crypto wallet that can be accessed through a browser interface without downloading and installing any apps. Using Coin Wallet, users can make free crypto payments from their mobile or a laptop. It is also the most convenient web wallet for all grades of crypto market participants and it now becomes the safest, especially in light of recent news and failing exchanges. Crypto should always be kept on stand-alone wallets, and it has just become the primary rule for the safety of your funds.

While Coin Wallet is primarily known as a Bitcoin wallet, it is a non-custodial multicurrency wallet. Users can manage all their crypto on multiple blockchain seamlessly by using the Coin Wallet. Currently, Coin Space supports over 2000 cryptocurrencies on a wide range of chains, including: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Stellar, EOS, Dogecoin, DASH, Monero, Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, Ethereum Classic, Solana, Avalanche, and TRON. Also, support for more cryptocurrencies is coming soon!

A crypto wallet reimagined

The Coin Space Wallet is a hierarchical-deterministic (HD) wallet, which significantly enhances the privacy and security of all transactions. Security and anonymity of users is always put first. Therefore, Coin Wallet has audited its system to ensure complete data integrity and maintain users' financial privacy. Moreover, Coin Wallet uses password encryption, and the private keys only stay on your device.

Users get a clean and easy-to-use interface that can help them get started with crypto in a few minutes. And it is 100% free, which is the lowest fees anyone can get in the crypto industry! With Coin Wallet, it is also possible to find nearby users and shops that accept Bitcoin and pay with cryptocurrency. Users can get this hyperlocal feature immediately after wallet registration.

Among the advantages of Coin Wallet are the following:

SECURE - Password encryption keeps your funds safe. Your cryptos are secured with a password that is encrypted so nobody else can access your Coin Wallet.

PRIVATE - Coin Wallet isn’t a bank, and can’t view your balances, or see your transactions — so you maintain your financial privacy.

FULL DIGITAL CURRENCY SOLUTION - Supports more than 2000 coins, with more coming soon!

PORTABLE - Take Coin Wallet wherever you go on your Android or iOS device. Your wallet is also accessible from your computer!

SIMPLE - Hand-crafted UI makes it incredibly simple to move funds and safeguards users from human errors.

HYPERLOCAL - A newly introduced feature that lets you find local merchants that accept crypto.

About Coin Space

The crypto space is riddled with hackers and exchanges that first, fail on the market and then sink, pulling users’ funds to the bottom of the ocean. With new developments in cryptocurrency, users need secure crypto wallet software. Coin Space was created to provide the safest crypto wallet software and comes with the most robust security features. CoinSpace is a US company that entered the crypto space in 2016. Since then, its Coin Wallet has become widely known for its security and ease of use. Over 24 million users in over 170 countries have already trusted Coin Wallet. In addition, more than $120 billion has already been transacted using Coin Wallet, which boasts the industry's lowest transaction costs.

