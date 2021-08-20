Coinbase: 3 Warning Signs for the Bulls

TipRanks
·3 min read

Crypto enthusiasts are no doubt buoyed by the market’s recent rally, indicating a prolonged bear market might not materialize after all.

The upward movement has also coincided with Coinbase’s (COIN) recent blowout earnings. The leading crypto exchange entered the public markets to much fanfare in April, following which the bottom fell out for bitcoin and its fellow digital assets, taking COIN’s share price down with it too.

So, optimism is on the menu again in the crypto sphere, which bodes well for Coinbase, right?

Not so, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev. In fact, Dolev thinks there are 3 reasons why investors should “tame some enthusiasm” on all things Coinbase: “(1) COIN may have ceded some Bitcoin market share in 2Q. (2) Retail users traded less in 2Q. (3) Institutional yield continued to fall in 2Q, potentially foreshadowing the future of crypto fee compression.”

Concerning Dolev’s first point, marking a reversal on a previous trend, the analyst estimates Coinbase relinquished about 10bps of bitcoin market share in Q2. While the company has attributed the drop in bitcoin volume to a shift toward other assets, it still doesn’t “fully explain” the apparent decline in market share.

As for point number 2, here was another trend reversal. While the company showed impressive MTUs (monthly transacting users) growth in the quarter, the trading volume per retail MTU exhibited a 16% sequential drop, with incremental volume per user dropping too.

Looking at Dolev’s last point, yield on institutional trading volume dropped from 4bps in 4Q20-1Q21 to 3bps in Q2. Earlier in 2020, COIN notched 5-6bps.

“This could be a sign of what’s to come for crypto trading fees in the future,” Dolev noted, “As our thesis is predicated on shrinking commissions on crypto transactions over time.”

It’s not all bad, however, one metric is moving in the right direction. Given the potential fee compression in crypto trading, Dolev thinks COIN's reliance on trading fees - especially retail trading fees - is a “long-term risk.” But in Q2, retail transaction fees as a % of net revenue dropped to 90%, a decline from Q1’s 91% in and a further drop from mid-2020’s 92%.

“Continued diversification away from trading fees as a revenue source should be viewed positively, in our view,” the analyst wrapped up.

All in all, there’s no change to Dolev’s rating, which stays a Neutral, although the analyst raised the price target from $210 to $220. Nevertheless, it’s still a 14% drop from current levels. (To watch Dolev’s track record, click here)

Dolev’s target, however, is the Street’s lowest, and at $350.17, the average price target suggests potential upside of ~36%. Based on 10 Buys, vs. 3 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See COIN stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Earnings?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Bitcoin Move Through to $48,500 Would Bring $50,000 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,500, however, would give the bulls another run at $50,000 levels.

  • Coinbase is spending half a billion dollars of its own money on cryptocurrency

    The cryptocurrency exchange platform said it will soon be the first publicly traded company to hold Ethereum, proof of stake assets, DeFi tokens, and other cryptoassets, in addition to Bitcoin.

  • BlackRock Has Almost $400M Invested in Bitcoin Mining Stocks: Report

    SEC filings dated June 30 show BlackRock with stakes in Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain.

  • Spotify Has Confidence in Its Stock. Investors Should Have More, Too

    The company announced Friday that it is buying back its own shares. The move finally lifted the stock.

  • BlackRock invests $384m in Bitcoin mining firms

    One of the world’s largest financial institutions – BlackRock (BLK) – has revealed major investments of $384m through its ETFs in cryptocurrency mining companies.

  • Ignore Elon Musk’s dancing distraction and face the dangers ahead for Tesla

    Investors should ignore Elon Musk's latest dance and focus instead on the growing issues Tesla is facing because of its chief executive's outlandish claims about his company's technological capabilities.

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18. Investors seemed impressed by Cisco's second straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth (which followed a five-quarter streak of revenue declines) as well as its rosy outlook for fiscal 2022.

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Must-Buys Right Now

    Wall Street has entered a troublesome stretch and an array of factors are impacting the market. Thus, it's wise to invest in dividend players like Vector Group (VGR) & Redwood Trust (RWT) now.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.