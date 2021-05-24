Coinbase appoints former White House staffer as chief policy officer

The logo for Coinbase Global Inc is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc has appointed Faryar Shirzad, a former White House official, as chief policy officer, the cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post on Monday.

Shirzad joins the company against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny around digital currencies globally.

He served as deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs at the White House and was most recently the global co-head of government affairs at Goldman Sachs, where his tenure spanned 15 years.

Previously, he was also the assistant secretary for import administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Last week, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability. The U.S. Treasury is also backing a proposal that would require cryptocurrency transfers over $10,000 to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

Coinbase, which went public earlier this year, in March named Brett Redfearn, a former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as vice president of capital markets division.

"Coinbase has never shied away from regulation. In fact, we've leaned into it over the past 9 years...", the company's blog post said. (https://bit.ly/3fhCqwJ)

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is down more than 40% from last month's record high, with a sell-off that was fueled by China's crackdown on crypto.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Transfer news: Rice, Kane to Chelsea; Zaha wants move

    In the latest transfer news Declan Rice and Harry Kane to Chelsea is being reported, while Wilfried Zaha is once again pushing for a move.

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Yes, Electric Big Rigs Are Coming—and We Drive Four of Them

    From semis to box trucks, step vans to school buses, Freightliner has a test fleet of 40 rigs, with availability in 2022.

  • Lim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. Founder Lim Oon Kuin admitted in a court document last year to directing the company not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Eurovision: Italy wins while UK's James Newman gets nul points

    The favourite, Måneskin, came first with their rock song Zitti e Buoni but the UK got nul points.

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

    Highlights from the one-off concert will be screened alongside a 60-minute documentary.

  • NASCAR at COTA live updates: Chase Elliott wins as race called after red flag, heavy rain

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Five year old boy emerges as sole survivor of cable car tragedy after losing entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • ‘No microchip can fit in there’: Why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine after all

    Toriano Porter was a holdout, but he changed his mind.

  • Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

    It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to go to the hospital in November 2019, report says, bolstering calls to reconsider the coronavirus lab-leak theory

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • From Ana to Wanda, here is the list of tropical storm and hurricane names for 2021

    With the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season upon us, now is a good time to review the list of names that will be used throughout the six-month season.

  • 'Mare of Easttown' director says Sunday's episode, which seems to finally reveal Erin's killer, may be his favorite because of the 'satisfaction' of questions being answered

    "Mare of Easttown" director Craig Zobel also praised Kate Winslet's performance in Sunday's episode as "truly amazing."

  • BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot in London

    Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is reportedly in critical condition after she was shot in the head. According to The Guardian, Johnson’s affiliated group, Taking the Initiative party, announced the news on social media on Sunday.