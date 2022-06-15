Coinbase, biggest US crypto exchange, cuts workforce by 18%

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will cut its global workforce by about 18% to ensure it stays “healthy during this economic downturn,” CEO Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.

Fast facts

Coinbase will cut approximately 1,100 employees, or 18% of its staff, citing an economic slowdown, and aims to have approximately 5,000 total employees by the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

Coinbase estimates it will take a restructuring charge of as much as US$45 million to cover the job cuts, mostly for employee severance and other termination benefits.

The company expects to account for the charges in the second quarter of 2022.

“It’s challenging to grow at just the right pace given the scale of our growth (~200% y/y since the beginning of 2021). While we tried our best to get this just right, in this case it is now clear to me that we over-hired,” Armstrong wrote in his blog post.

Coinbase stock was trading around US$250 at the start of the year and has since fallen about 80%. It closed at US$51.58 on June 14.

At the beginning of 2021, Coinbase had 1,250 employees and this was the early innings of the crypto bull run, Armstrong wrote.

The cutbacks come after Coinbase reportedly raised a total of US$549 million in funding over 17 rounds, and acquired 22 organizations with the most recent acquisition of BtcTurk in April this year for US$3.2 billion.

