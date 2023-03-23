Coinbase Brings Millions to Web3 Through Wallet-as-a-Service

Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- MarketJar

Web3 offers a plethora of opportunites for companies to better interact and serve their customers. It enables marketers to design rich, immersive experiences for users to interact with digital assets and NFTs, such as what Moonray is doing within their game.

Retailers can offer tailored shopping experiences and on-chain loyalty programs, while social companies can foster stronger communities with producers and watchers. Companies who participate in web3 can generate new revenue streams, increase user engagement, and drive incentive redemption among partner businesses.

Many companies, however, confront major difficulties that prohibit them from capitalizing on these prospects. The intricacy of web3 wallets, which store digital assets, facilitate transactions, and serve as users' digital identities, is a huge difficulty. Wallets have traditionally made it difficult for customers to access and benefit from web3's capabilities due to their convoluted mnemonic seeds and counterintuitive user interfaces.

Companies can now design web3 experiences that are accessible to everyone, regardless of technological knowledge, in a world where wallets are simple.

Major US crypto exchange Coinbase just revealed its new Wallet as a Service (WaaS) service that will let businesses create blockchain wallets specifically for their own clients.

WaaS is a powerful tool for organizations wishing to tap into the possibilities of web3. It allows gamers to exchange in-game objects and currencies and creates new pathways for loyalty programs such as token-based rewards. Companies may provide wallets to their customers right in their apps, with onboarding as simple as a username and password.

Another company focused on making Web3 accessible to everyone in a safe and secure environment is The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO:INXD) (OTCQB:INXDF). In 2021, INX Digital became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO, gaining $84 million in funding from more than 7,250 retail and institutional investors. INX also launched INX.One, the first digital asset trading platform for both cryptocurrencies and security tokens that is regulated by the SEC.

The company’s INX.One platform is a real Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform designed for raising capital by offering an end-to-end solution that simplifies the issuance process by supplying everything required to issue a digital security token to raise cash. INX.One is a multi-blockchain ecosystem that provides more options and an amazing user experience – all on a regulated and fully-licensed platform.

INX Announces World’s First Blockchain-Powered Dividend Distribution

On March 23, INX announced that it will be facilitating the world’s first security token dividend distribution on the INX.One platform using blockchain technology. HGC Info Tech, a leading digital SaaS service provider and the issuer of Trucpal Tokens, is leveraging INX Digital’s SEC-registered Transfer Agent solution to distribute dividends in the form of USDC stablecoins on the blockchain.

HGC’s blockchain-powered dividend payment is the first of its kind, representing the next evolution in digital asset investing. The dividend payout provides issuers with greater opportunity to cut operational costs, engage with investors and raise capital. For investors, it offers an opportunity for additional wealth creation that wasn’t previously available and provides liquidity.

Trucpal Token, which was first listed on the INX.One platform in July 2022, is exclusively available on the INX.One platform to accredited US investors and non-US investors.

INX Is Integrating With Polygon

INX Digital also recently announced that it will fully support the Polygon Blockchain for secondary listings on INX.One - the world's first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading SEC-registered securities tokens and cryptocurrencies. The addition of Polygon to INX's ATS is another step forward in the joint objective of ushering in the new digital economy by transferring real-world assets onto the blockchain.

Polygon, which was introduced in 2017, enables blockchain networks to connect and grow while attempting to build a multi-chain ecosystem. It wants to rank among the top three Web3 platforms in the world and has worked with well-known companies like Coca-Cola and Starbucks.

Polygon was created to work in tandem with the Ethereum network in order to improve functionality by lowering transaction fees, boosting throughput, and encouraging infrastructure development. The largest Ethereum scaling platform contains over 53,000 dapps and has become the de facto Web3 platform.

The network provides a wide range of high-quality services, including decentralized finance (DeFi) dapps like Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Uniswap, as well as the best gaming and metaverse platforms like Decentraland, Somnium Space, Sandbox, Atari (multiverse), and Aavegotchi, which are now easily accessible to INX users and issuers.

INX's mission is to help US and foreign investors gain access to the rising opportunities in the digital economy. INX.One provides a worldwide standard for effectively achieving financial market democratization while also providing the required regulatory safeguards through close coordination with US and global regulators.

INX Digital remains the industry leader in providing innovative trading and capital-raising financial instruments to organizations and companies globally.

Find out more about INX (NEO:INXD) (OTCQB:INXDF) by clicking here or going to their website at https://www.inx.co/investors-main/.

