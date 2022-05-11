Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a representation of the cryptocurrency and Coinbase logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The chief executive of Coinbase said a disclosure in its latest quarterly filing did not indicate the cryptocurrency exchange operator faced a bankruptcy risk and it had been made to meet a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement.

Brian Armstrong made his comments after Coinbase said on Tuesday that, in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets held by the exchange could be considered property of the bankruptcy proceedings and customers could be treated as general unsecured creditors.

An unsecured creditor would be one of the last to be paid in any bankruptcy and last in line for claims.

Coinbase, whose shares plunged 15% in extended trade on Tuesday, also missed estimates for first-quarter revenue and posted a loss as turmoil in global markets curbed investor appetite for higher risk assets including cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said its disclosure might lead customers to believe that keeping their coins on the platform would be considered "more risky", which would in turn materially impact its financial position.

"We have no risk of bankruptcy," Armstrong wrote on Twitter after the disclosure, which he said was made to meet SEC requirements.

He said it was unlikely that "a court would decide to consider customer assets as part of the company in bankruptcy proceedings", although he said it was still possible.

He said Coinbase would take further steps to ensure it offered protection for its retail customers.

"We should have updated our retail terms sooner, and we didn't communicate proactively when this risk disclosure was added," Armstrong said. "My deepest apologies."

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fred Couples asked Charlie Woods for permission to use his caddie

    Fred Couples nearly won for the first time in almost five years with Joe LaCava's son on his bag.

  • Panasonic keeps profit outlook flat amid price rises, shortages

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic Corp said on Wednesday it expected operating profit growth to be flat this business year as component shortages and rising material costs continued to pose a risk to earnings. The Japanese company forecast operating profit of 360 billion yen for the year to March 31, 2023, little changed from the 357 billion it made in the previous business year. That prediction is 5.9% lower than a mean 382.7 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

  • Japan's economy to suffer Q1 slump on lower consumption

    Japan's economy likely contracted in the first three months of this year as the lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on consumption and exports, a Reuters poll showed. While the economy is likely to rebound in the current quarter, the outlook remains clouded by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has led to a surge in commodity and fuel costs. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely shrank an annualised 1.8% in the January-March period after a 4.6% expansion in the previous quarter, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

  • European Stocks Edge Higher Before Key US Inflation Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesEuropean stocks edged higher as Covid cases in China eased, while investor attention turned to US inflation data for clues on the path of monetary polic

  • Oil Rebounds as Virus Cases Decline in China Ahead of US Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped above $102 a barrel as virus cases eased in China ahead of US inflation data that may influence the pace of interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesWest Texas In

  • Michael Saylor Suggests MicroStrategy Will Never Sell Its Bitcoin

    Founder and CEO of business-intelligence software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) Michael Saylor has suggested there is no need for the firm to sell the large quantity of bitcoin it has accumulated.

  • With Bitcoin Inflows Rising to $5.6B, Is This the Final Capitulation?

    Amid anticipations of a drop to the lower sub-$28,000 zone, bitcoin’s price took a pause close to the $31,000 mark as sell-side pressure eased.

  • India Eases Green Rules for Coal Mines to Tackle Fuel Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- India has eased environment approvals for coal mine expansions to boost output amid fuel shortages that have triggered hours-long blackouts. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesSome existi

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Daniel Cormier: ‘It absolutely kills me’ to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

    Through the ups and downs, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier's side – so now it's time for DC to return the favor.

  • Broadcaster ITV says ad market will get tougher after 'robust' quarter

    British broadcaster ITV said advertising markets would get much tougher in the months ahead, reflecting the absence of last year's European Football championship, while it was mindful of "macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty".

  • WHO chief's remarks on China's COVID policy blocked on country's social media

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A United Nations Weibo post on the World Health Organization chief's comments that China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable was removed from the Chinese social media platform on Wednesday morning shortly after being published. WeChat, another Chinese social media platform, disabled the sharing function of a similar post by the United Nations. Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus and what we now anticipate in the future."

  • EU Drafts $205 Billion Plan to Wean Itself Off Russian Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm is set to bolster renewables and energy savings goals as part of a 195 billion-euro ($205 billion) plan to end its dependency on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious A

  • ‘We do not plan on getting married’: I’m moving into my boyfriend’s home. He bought it a year ago and paid off 25% of his mortgage. How do I get a stake in his home that’s fair to both of us?

    Because your boyfriend already owns the home, the only way to add your name officially to the mortgage would be refinancing. It’s important to consult a real-estate lawyer before doing this, as clauses in mortgage contracts can require the loan to be paid in full if there are changes to the home’s ownership. If you were to agree upon a 25% stake for yourself, assuming that it’s open to renegotiation, you could sign a cohabitation agreement where you settle upon monthly payments and a stake in the home in the event that you split — including terms of a buyout or eviction should it come to that — or your boyfriend predeceases you.

  • Thyssenkrupp Lifts Outlook After Earnings Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG raised its outlook for profits this year after posting better-than-expected earnings in the first three months of the year, marking a bright point in the steelmaker’s efforts to improve years of sluggish performance.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI

  • Coinbase Sinks After Warning the Slide in Volume to Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares tumbled after first-quarter revenue missed estimates and the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange warned that total trading volume in the current quarter will be lower than in the first. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets Wr

  • Coinbase shares extend free fall on drop in crypto trading, loss

    Coinbase shares are down some 80% from their 52-week high of US$368.90 a share on Nov. 9 through Monday, closing at US$72.99. The stock dropped 19.5% overnight after the U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange reported a Q1 net loss of US$430 million as trading volume declined 44%. See related article: Coinbase NFT marketplace is now open to […]

  • Exxon’s Investments Are Paying Off, Analyst Says. Expect Big Returns of Capital.

    The giant oil company zigged where other giant energy companies have zagged, putting it in a prime spot to ride surging prices.

  • NBA playoffs: Warriors overcome terrible shooting to sneak out Game 4 win

    It was ugly, was compelling late and finished with a comeback.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise Before Key US Inflation Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures and European stocks advanced as investors awaited a key inflation report to gauge whether the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation in the world’s largest economy are working. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audac