Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% Stake In Next Year For Science Research
(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. chief executive officer Brian Armstrong plans to sell about 2% of his holdings in the company over the next year to fund scientific research, he said on Twitter late Friday.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Rolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan Stanley
Putin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly Failed
Stocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets Wrap
Tesla Sinks 50% From November Record High as Troubles Pile Up
Armstrong owns 16% of Coinbase and controls 59.5% of its voting shares, according to the company’s 2022 proxy statement.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Exxon’s Exodus: Employees Have Finally Had Enough of Its Toxic Culture
Twitter Faces Only Bad Outcomes If the $44 Billion Musk Deal Closes
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.