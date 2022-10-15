Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% Stake In Next Year For Science Research

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. chief executive officer Brian Armstrong plans to sell about 2% of his holdings in the company over the next year to fund scientific research, he said on Twitter late Friday.

Armstrong owns 16% of Coinbase and controls 59.5% of its voting shares, according to the company’s 2022 proxy statement.

