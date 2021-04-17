Coinbase CEO Sold $291.8M in Shares on Opening Day

Kevin Reynolds
·2 min read

Coinbase insiders and investors sold about $5 billion in shares in total during the leading cryptocurrency exchange’s first day of trading on the Nasdaq earlier this week, according to series of filings made Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • CEO Brian Armstrong sold 749,999 shares in three batches at prices ranging from $381 to $410.40 per for total proceeds of $291.8 million, according to one filing. While a Coinbase representative declined to comment due to the company being in a so-called “quiet period,” based on filings made before the listing, it would indicate Armstrong sold about 1.5% of his stake..

  • In another filing it was disclosed that Coinbase director and venture capitalist Frederick Wilson sold 4.70 million shares for proceeds of $1.82 billion. While it’s not clear how much of Coinbase Wilson still holds, he’s listed on the SEC filing as a holder of at least 10% of the shares of Coinbase, which has a market cap of $63.6 billion.

  • Union Square Partners, the VC of which Wilson is a partner, through the Union Square Ventures 2012 Fund LP also sold $4.70 million shares for proceeds of $1.82 billion, according to another filing. The fundis also listed as a 10% owner of Coinbase shares.

  • Together, the sales by Wilson and his firm’s fund accounted for more than 2/3rds of the $5 billion worth of shares sold.

  • Software engineer and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who is a Coinbase director as well as a holder of more than 10% of the exchange’s shares, together with his firm Andreessen Horowitz and two associated entities sold a total of 1.18 million shares for $449.2 million, according to various filings (here, here, here and here.).

UPDATED (April 18 01:51 UTC): Adds prices at which Armstrong sold, along with additional sales.

