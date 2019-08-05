Coinbase considering 8 new token listings, aiming to open up 90% total crypto market cap to users

Coinbase is reviewing eight new tokens for potential listing on its exchange platform, with the ambition to allow its customers to “have access… to at least 90% of the aggregate market cap of all digital assets in circulation.”

The exchange said in a statement today it is exploring the possibility of adding these new digital assets, without giving a clear deadline of when the review process will end. According to the statement, each asset will be evaluated against the exchange’s listing guidelines “to assess factors like security, compliance, and the project’s alignment with our mission of creating an open financial system for the world.”

The eight tokens include Alogrand, Cosmos, Dash, Decred, Ontology, Waves, Matic Network, and Harmony.

