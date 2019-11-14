Coinbase’s crypto Visa debit card adds support for XRP and 4 more coins

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s Visa debit card has today added support for XRP and four more coins.



The four coins are Brave browser’s basic attention token (BAT), Augur (REP), Stellar (XLM) and 0x (ZRX), Coinbase Card announced Thursday.



Coinbase Card, which allows customers in the U.K. and EU to spend their cryptocurrencies directly from their Coinbase accounts, was launched in April and has already been supporting bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH) and litecoin (LTC).



"Since launching earlier this year, Coinbase Card has helped tens of thousands of users spend their crypto as easily as the money in their bank accounts. With Christmas approaching, the demand for Coinbase Card will be will higher than ever," said JD Millwood, head of marketing at Coinbase UK.



Coinbase Card has also expanded its reach to ten new countries in Europe, bringing the total to 29. The newly supported countries are Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Romania, and Sweden.