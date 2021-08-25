Coinbase Customer Service Criticisms Grow After Reports of Theft

BeInCrypto –

According to a recent study by CNBC, Coinbase users in the United States are sharing complaints about the exchange’s customer service practices after finding their accounts drained.

CNBC has published the results of interviews conducted with Coinbase users in the United States, highlighting some issues in how the exchange handles complaints. CNBC queried thousands of customers of the popular cryptocurrency exchange and discovered that most took issue with the way the company handled customers that suffered account hacks.

As it stands, Coinbase’s customer service is mostly handled via email exchanges and most users stated it was incredibly difficult to reach a representative with issues. The report also says that several former customer service employees stated that over time the team struggled to keep up with the growing demand for help.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto