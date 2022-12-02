Coinbase disables NFT transfer on iOS app, citing hefty in-app fees
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has disabled its non-fungible token (NFT) transfer feature for iOS users, citing a dispute over Apple’s in-app purchase policy, the exchange tweeted on Thursday.
See related article: Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM
Fast facts
Coinbase said that Apple requires gas fees, which occur when transferring an NFT, to collect through Apple’s in-app purchase system so the tech giant can charge 30% of the gas fees.
“For anyone who understands how NFTs and blockchains work, this is clearly not possible,” Coinbase wrote in the tweet. “Apple’s proprietary In-App Purchase system does not support crypto so we couldn’t comply even if we tried.”
In October, Apple published a guideline that specifies apps “may use in-app purchase to sell and sell services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as minting, listing, and transferring.”
The tech giant demands a 30% cut on every transaction, which has provoked criticism from the crypto industry, criticizing what they call the hefty “Apple tax.”
See related article: Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet