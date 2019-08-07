Coinbase escapes lawsuit over insider trading allegations





A District Judge has ruled that US exchange Coinbase did not act fraudulently when it launched controversial Bitcoin fork, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), onto its platform in December 2017.

While the exchange initially investigated itself and—unsurprisingly—found no wrongdoing, this was not enough to satisfy angry traders. The class action lawsuit was brought by Jeffrey Berk in December, 2017, accusing Coinbase of insider trading when it suddenly launched Bitcoin Cash on its platform just a few months after stating it would not support the fork.

Judge Vince Chhabria ruled that the complainant failed to explain how the launch of Bitcoin Cash ended up manipulating its price. It was further added that there was no plausible reason given for CEO Brian Armstrong to perform such manipulation.

However, it did not let Coinbase off the hook completely. It judged the launch of Bitcoin Cash “incompetent,” opening the exchange up to a potential lawsuit over negligence.

The judge said, “The factual allegations paint a compelling picture of an incompetent launch by Coinbase.”

Shortly after Coinbase’s launch of Bitcoin Cash, its price shot up to $9,500, even though the token was otherwise priced at $3,000. After just two minutes, the exchange shut down trading—causing a wave of criticism at the time. It looks like Coinbase will never hear the end of it.



