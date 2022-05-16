Coinbase Expands Features, Allowing Some App Users to Access Ethereum-Based Dapps
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Coinbase Global (COIN) will begin allowing for a “small set” of its app users to access Ethereum-based decentralized apps (dapps) directly from the Coinbase app, according to a blog post Monday.
This addition will help users purchase NFTs on various marketplaces including OpenSea and Coinbase’s own NFT platform; trade on decentralized exchanges including Uniswap and Sushiswap; and borrow and lend through DeFi platforms including Curve and Compound.
These features will be powered by Coinbase's new dapp wallet and browser. The company said it's rolling out the new services in the U.S. on Android first to a limited subset of users, with plans to expand to all users and platforms soon.
“Over 95% of the nearly 300 million cryptocurrency investors worldwide have not ventured beyond a centralized exchange,” Andrew Thurman of blockchain analytics firm Nansen told CoinDesk. “This move by Coinbase has the potential to give a new wave of users the chance to explore the frontier of DeFi and NFTs.”
Read more: What Is a Dapp? Decentralized Apps Explained