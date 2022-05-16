Coinbase Expands Features, Allowing Some App Users to Access Ethereum-Based Dapps

Michael Bellusci
Coinbase Global (COIN) will begin allowing for a “small set” of its app users to access Ethereum-based decentralized apps (dapps) directly from the Coinbase app, according to a blog post Monday.

  • This addition will help users purchase NFTs on various marketplaces including OpenSea and Coinbase’s own NFT platform; trade on decentralized exchanges including Uniswap and Sushiswap; and borrow and lend through DeFi platforms including Curve and Compound.

  • These features will be powered by Coinbase's new dapp wallet and browser. The company said it's rolling out the new services in the U.S. on Android first to a limited subset of users, with plans to expand to all users and platforms soon.

  • “Over 95% of the nearly 300 million cryptocurrency investors worldwide have not ventured beyond a centralized exchange,” Andrew Thurman of blockchain analytics firm Nansen told CoinDesk. “This move by Coinbase has the potential to give a new wave of users the chance to explore the frontier of DeFi and NFTs.”

Read more: What Is a Dapp? Decentralized Apps Explained

