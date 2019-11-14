Coinbase Expands Reach of Visa Card in Europe, Adds 5 New Cryptos

Coinbase has added support for five new crypto options to its Visa debit card, and also expanded availability to 10 more European nations.

The U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange announced Thursday that holders of the card can now spend XRP, basic attention token (BAT), augur (REP), 0x (ZRX) and stellar (XLM). The new options come in addition to the currently offered bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH) and litecoin (LTC).

Coinbase customers in Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Romania and Sweden have now also been provided access to the card product.

Related: PayPal’s Axing of PornHub Model Payments May Boost Crypto Conversions

Zeeshan Feroz, CEO at Coinbase UK, said in a statement:

“By more than doubling the number of assets our customers can spend on Coinbase Card, as well as introducing the card to 10 new countries, Coinbase continues to help drive crypto’s role as a utility, and not just an investment.”

The Coinbase Card was launched back in April to serve the U.K. and EU nations. Coinbase says it “instantly” converts cryptocurrency to fiat currency when customers make a transaction using the debit card.

According to the firm, the card can be used anywhere that accepts Visa, including internationally. There are fees for ATM transactions above the value of €200 – 1 percent domestically and 2 percent internationally – as well as charges for some purchase transactions, its website says.

Related: Data Provider Messari Closes $4 Million Funding Round

Coinbase also provides an iOS and Android app that lets users make Visa payments on their mobile devices. The Coinbase Card is issued by Paysafe Financial Services Limited, a firm authorized by U.K. regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority.

Product image courtesy of Coinbase

Related Stories