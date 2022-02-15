Coinbase Eyes Challenge to Western Union With Crypto Remittances

Olga Kharif
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is wading into the international money-transfer business, seeking to tap into a huge market dominated by firms like Western Union Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Coinbase said it has launched a free pilot program for sending crypto funds to friends and family in Mexico. Receivers can convert the tokens into pesos at participating locations across the country or invest the funds into a Coinbase account. The service will become fee-based after March 31.

Coinbase didn’t disclose the cost but said in a blog post it will be “still 25-50% cheaper” than traditional cross-border transfers.

“We recognize this is a global issue. And while we’re starting in Mexico, over time we’ll consider other regions where customers face similar challenges,” Coinbase said in the blog post.

The push into remittances is part of Coinbase’s strategy to diversify its revenue amid a rocky period for cryptocurrencies that has sent trading volumes on exchanges plummeting. Coinbase is working to launch a marketplace for non-fungible tokens and is rolling out additional services in the area of decentralized finance.

The global-remittances market reached about $700 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $1.2 trillion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

Last year, Facebook’s parent, Meta Platforms Inc., began piloting a program for sending remittances from the U.S. to Guatemala using its cryptocurrency digital wallet.

For the Mexican venture, Coinbase said it partnered with Remitly, which has relationships with more than 37,000 retail outlets, including Bansefi, BanCoppel, Oxxo, Soriana and Telecomm Telegrafos.

(Updates with Meta’s pilot in the seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SEC probes trading firm affiliates of crypto giant Binance’s U.S. arm

    The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining the relationship between the U.S. arm of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and two trading firms with ties to Binance’s founder, people familiar with the probe say.

  • Coinbase Launches Cryptocurrency Remittance Pilot Program in Mexico

    The crypto exchange platform is launching a pilot in Mexico that allows remittance recipients to cash out cryptocurrencies in their local currency.

  • Coinbase to let crypto recipients in Mexico cash out in local currency

    Coinbase Global on Tuesday said it is launching a pilot program to allow cryptocurrency recipients in Mexico to cash out their funds in pesos, a move aimed at shaking up the $700 billion global remittance market. Crypto recipients in Mexico can now generate a redemption code on their Coinbase app that can be used to receive cash at 37,000 retail and convenience stores across Mexico, the cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post on Tuesday. The service will be free of charge through March 31, after which customers will be charged a "nominal fee that’s still 25-50% cheaper" than traditional international payment options, Coinbase said.

  • China’s Iron Ore Crackdown Sparks Rout as BHP Sees Price Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plummeted as Beijing ramped up a campaign to stop prices overheating, prompting BHP Group Ltd. -- one of the world’s top producers -- to caution that supply and demand will determine prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceHere’s What the Pande

  • 3M sees earnings hit from waning mask demand

    The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.

  • Bitcoin Rose About 3% Tuesday on Russia/Ukraine Optimism

    Bitcoin retook the $44,000 level today, rising alongside equity markets after Russia announced the movement of some troops back to their home bases following exercises. “Perhaps the risk-off sentiment is waning, barring further escalation in tensions with Russia,” said Richard Usher, head of over-the-counter (OTC) trading at BTC Group. Overnight, a Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson said some troops in the country’s Southern and Western Military Districts would be moving back to their home bases following the completion of drills.

  • Putin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said he hopes for a diplomatic solution to tensions with the U.S. and its allies and announced a partial pullback of thousands of troops massed near the Ukrainian border. But he warned that Moscow won’t wait forever for the West to address its demand that Ukraine never join NATO.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden Says Attack Is Still Risk, Await

  • Top 15 Hedge Fund Managers Earn $15.8 Billion Last Year

    Top 15 hedge fund manager earnings drop to $15.8 billion in 2021 compared to $23 billion for 2020, as volatility in stocks and bonds limit performance.

  • Continental Risks Five Years of Stagnation in Shale Oil Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc. warned that its crude output may not grow through 2025 despite this year’s almost-50% spending hike and a recent multibillion-dollar expansion in the biggest North American oil field.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden Says Attack Is Still Risk, Awaits Pullback: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Prince Andrew Agrees

  • Coinbase Enables Mexican Users to Easily Cash Out of Crypto Sent to Them

    Users in the Latin American country will be able to save on fees by converting crypto sent to them into Mexican pesos at more than 37,000 physical stores.

  • Fidelity International Debuts Bitcoin ETP in Europe

    Fidelity International is to list its first bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) on the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt and SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

  • The crypto craze is spawning a new niche in psychology: therapy for crypto addicts

    As bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies began to slide last winter, more and more crypto traders began to seek out therapists to help with their addiction.

  • Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Wall Street stock indexes rallied, led by technology shares, while energy prices slumped and bonds sold off, after reports that Russia was pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border. Intel said it would buy the Israeli chip company  Tower Semiconductor for $53 per share in cash, as the U.S. semiconductor giant continues spending to expand its manufacturing operations. Shares of cybersecurity firms including CrowdStrike Holdings Palo Alto Networks   SentinelOne ticked higher at the market open.

  • Ethereum leads way as largest cryptocurrencies post advances

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest move, rising 7.10% to $3,123.03. Polkadot (DOTUSD) rallied 7.08% to $19.

  • Bitcoin Is Bouncing. Russia Is Helping.

    Bitcoin rose above $44,000 as reports of some Russian troops leaving the Ukrainian border lifted anxious markets.

  • Crypto volatility? Most owners will ‘hodl’ no matter what, says Deutsche Bank study

    The financial institution also looks at the demographics of Bitcoin, et al.

  • Alphabet’s Wing Elevates Drone Technology Chief to Head of Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing unit elevated its leading technology official to head the company as it seeks to rapidly expand its drone delivery operations, including in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden Says Attack Is Still Risk, Awaits Pullback: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Prince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre S

  • Mastercard Is Hiring Young Professionals to Expand Crypto and ESG Consulting

    The payments system said it would hire more than 500 young professionals this year to expand its consulting services focused on cryptocurrencies, open banking, and ESG, among others.

  • Roblox Stock Falls As Video Game Platform Misses Fourth-Quarter Targets

    Video game platform Roblox late Tuesday missed Wall Street's estimates for the fourth quarter. Roblox stock fell in extended trading.

  • Biden Says Attack Is Still Risk, Awaits Pullback: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that a Russian attack on Ukraine is “still very much a possibility” but said diplomacy should continue. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow while Western allies reacted cautiously to a Russian statement that it was beginning to pull back troops from the Ukrainian border.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop Pullback