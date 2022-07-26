Coinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency Listings

Allyson Versprille and Lydia Beyoud
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is facing a US probe into whether it improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of Coinbase has increased since the platform expanded the number of tokens in which it offers trading, said two of the people, who asked not to be named because the inquiry hasn’t been disclosed publicly. The probe by the SEC’s enforcement unit predates the agency’s investigation into an alleged insider trading scheme that led the regulator last week to sue a former Coinbase manager and two other people.

“We are confident that our rigorous diligence process -- a process the SEC has already reviewed -- keeps securities off our platform, and we look forward to engaging with the SEC on the matter,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said on Twitter. The SEC declined to comment.

The drumbeat in Washington for US regulators to do more to oversee crypto has grown louder as digital currencies have tumbled from all-time highs, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has homed in on trading platforms and argued that they should do more to protect retail investors.

As the largest US trading platform, Coinbase lets Americans trade more than 150 tokens. If those products were deemed securities, the firm could need to register as an exchange with the SEC.

Coinbase has repeatedly sparred with the agency over how it oversees the industry, and the firm last week called on the SEC to propose clearer rules. Meanwhile, after taking a relatively cautious approach for years, Coinbase has boosted its token offerings.

Tensions bubbled up further July 21 when the SEC accused one of the company’s former employees of violating its insider-trading rules by leaking information to help his brother and a friend buy tokens just before they were listed on the platform. While the agency didn’t allege wrongdoing by Coinbase, the SEC said it had determined that nine of the dozens of digital tokens the men traded were securities -- including seven the exchange says it lists.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also charged the three men with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud.

In response, Coinbase put out an entry on its blog titled: “Coinbase does not list securities. End of story.” Grewal pointed out that the Justice Department chose not to file securities fraud charges, despite reviewing the same facts as the SEC. He also said before listing tokens Coinbase analyzes whether an asset could be considered a security and “also considers regulatory compliance and information security aspects of the asset.”

Investigations by the SEC’s enforcement unit can lead to the regulator suing companies or individuals.

Coinbase, which went public last year, previously acknowledged that it has faced scrutiny from the regulator. In its first-quarter earnings report, the firm said it had “received investigative subpoenas from the SEC for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and intended future products, including the company’s stablecoin and yield-generating products.”

To decide if a digital asset is a security, the SEC applies a legal test, which comes from a 1946 US Supreme Court decision. Under that framework, the agency considers a token generally to be under SEC purview when it involves investors kicking in money to fund a company with the intention of profiting from the efforts of the organization’s leadership.

Gensler has long argued that many cryptocurrencies fall under the regulator’s jurisdiction and that firms offering them should register with his agency.

However, the SEC mostly hasn’t said specifically which coins are securities, and exchanges decide whether to list an asset. Platform operators are seeking to avoid offering those deemed securities because doing so could trigger investor-protection rules, some of which crypto enthusiasts say are incompatible with digital assets.

(Updates with comment from Coinbase chief legal officer in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Illegal foreign exchange trading with Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium’ probed in S.Korea

    Prosecutors in South Korea are reportedly investigating foreign remittances of over 2 trillion Korean won (US$1.5 billion) at the country’s banks on suspicions of money laundering by crypto speculators. See related article: US$1.5B South Korean ‘kimchi premium’ crypto scheme prompts 33 arrests Fast facts The Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office is examining foreign exchange transactions […]

  • Bitcoin, Ether trade lower ahead of FOMC meeting

    Bitcoin and Ether were trading lower in anticipation of an upcoming U.S. Fed meeting that is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points. See related article: Crypto market pain will continue but still bullish on Bitcoin lending: Silvergate Fast facts Bitcoin was trading at US$21,130 at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday HKT, down […]

  • Tampa bakery owner loses life savings in cryptocurrency investment

    A Tampa bakery owner said she lost her life savings after investing in cryptocurrency. Now the FBI is warning people about fraudulent crypto investment platforms.

  • Investors Heavily Search Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Salesforce.com (CRM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • S. Africa Unshackles Private Sector in Bid to End Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa turned to the private sector in a bid to end a 14-year-old power crisis that the government has failed to resolve.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJCompanies will

  • Investors Should Be Encouraged By Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) Returns On Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want...

  • Aptos raises US$150 mln from FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto

    Founded by former employees of Meta stablecoin arm Diem, blockchain company Aptos Labs announced a US$150 million Series A funding round led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto on Monday, according to a press release. See related article: Crypto startup funding falls by 26% in H1 2022: report Fast facts Venture capital and crypto firms […]

  • Zipmex targets raising US$50 mln to cover exposure to embattled crypto lenders

    Crypto exchange Zipmex, which announced that it is in serious discussions with potential investors on Monday, is looking to raise US$50 million to cover its exposure to Babel Finance and Celsius Network, Bloomberg reported. See related article: Zipmex says considering possible offer Fast facts Zipmex’s fundraising target is close to its exposure to Babel Finance, […]

  • NXP Semiconductors Gives Bullish Forecast on Industrial and Auto Market Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- NXP Semiconductors NV, the second-biggest supplier of chips to the automotive industry, gave a strong forecast for the current quarter driven by demand for components used in cars. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments Afte

  • New Zealand urges extra travel precautions to prevent foot and mouth outbreak

    New Zealand on Monday urged travellers returning from Indonesia to take extra precautions and in some cases to stay away from farms for at least a week to prevent a local foot and mouth outbreak that could devastate the crucial livestock industry. "New Zealand has never had an outbreak, and we want to do all we can to keep it that way," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at her weekly news conference. Indonesia, including popular tourist destination Bali, have recently had an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, raising the risk that the virus could reach New Zealand.

  • Tour de France Femmes 2022 route: When is it, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?

    It's the inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes, the women's edition of the Tour de France.

  • Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) jumps 7.2% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality...

  • It’s Microsoft Earnings Day. Focus on the Outlook.

    Analysts anticipate cloud strength, offset by a softening economy. The software giant releases June quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday.

  • Central Banks to Blame for Inflation, Former RBNZ Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJCentral banks are responsible for soaring inflation rates around the wor

  • U.S. housing cooldown is recession red flag for markets

    With the Federal Reserve set to jack up interest rates again this week, Wall Street is on alert for signs of recession, and recent housing data suggests the sector may be a harbinger of a cooling economy. Homebuilder stocks, sales and mortgage data show that previously booming housing market is falling back to earth amid a broader economic cooldown. Surging mortgage rates, exacerbated by Fed hikes this year, have begun to reverse a demand/supply imbalance, the result of a suburban stampede prompted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Micronesia's first COVID-19 outbreak balloons, causing alarm

    Micronesia's first outbreak of COVID-19 grew in one week to more than 1,000 cases by Tuesday, causing alarm in the Pacific island nation. Last week, Micronesia likely became the final nation in the world with a population of more than 100,000 to experience an outbreak of the disease, after avoiding it for 2 1/2 years thanks to its geographic isolation and border controls. Health officials said cases were rapidly increasing.

  • SEC reportedly investigating Coinbase over crypto trading

    The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Coinbase Global Inc. over whether it has allowed the trading of unregistered securities.

  • Top Ant Executives Step Down From Alibaba Partnership

    Seven Ant executives stepped down as partners of Alibaba, as the two companies seek to chart separate courses from each other in light of Beijing’s regulatory assault on Chinese tech titans.

  • Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public

    Brin has moved to dump his stakes in Elon Musk's companies after the Tesla CEO reportedly had a brief affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    Meeting the parameters to join the elite Dividend King group speaks volumes about these companies' well-established and thriving nature.