Coinbase Forced to Throttle Traffic After Super Bowl Ad Surge

Tim Smith
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said it was back up and running after having to throttle traffic earlier in the evening following the release of an ad during the Super Bowl.

Coinbase reported “more traffic than we’ve ever encountered,” which meant it needed to “throttle traffic for a few minutes,” Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee said in a tweet.

“We’re back up and ready for you,” Coinbase tweeted separately.

Users on Downdetector had earlier reported problems about 7:20pm ET, shortly after Coinbase aired a Super Bowl advertisement with a QR code that links to a site where new users who sign up for the platform can receive $15 in Bitcoin.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Bounces QR Code Around for 60 Seconds in Minimalist Super Bowl Commercial

    Less is more for Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. The company debuted a new commercial during Super Bowl LVI that didn’t bear much resemblance to any of its surrounding advertisements in the broadcast. The sixty-second advertisement is almost solely composed of a QR code ricocheting against the sides of the […]

