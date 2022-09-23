Coinbase gets nod from Dutch central bank to offer crypto services

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has obtained regulatory approval in the Netherlands, as the U.S.-based exchange looks to expand its presence globally.

Coinbase said on Thursday in a statement that it has registered with De Nederlandsche Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, as a crypto service provider.

The registration allows it to offer its full suite of retail, institutional and ecosystem products to customers in the country, the exchange said.

“The Netherlands is a critical international market for crypto, and I am really excited for Coinbase to bring the potential of the crypto economy to the market here,” Nana Murugesan, vice president of international and business development of Coinbase, said in the statement.

Coinbase added that other registrations or license applications are in progress in several major markets.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is also actively expanding in Europe, and has received regulatory approval to offer crypto-related services in France, Italy and Spain.

