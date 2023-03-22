Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

9
Allyson Versprille, Yueqi Yang and Sonali Basak
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly said many of the tokens and products offered by crypto companies are securities and that the trading platforms need to register with his agency. Those warnings ramped up after the collapse of several prominent companies last year, including Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, left investors facing billions of dollars of losses. In a separate action Wednesday, the SEC sued crypto mogul Justin Sun for allegedly violating securities rules.

In a filing Wednesday, Coinbase said the so-called Wells notice regards aspects of its exchange including an undefined segment of its listed digital assets as well as the staking service Coinbase Earn and Coinbase Wallet. A Wells notice comes at the end of an investigation and companies are given time to rebut the agency’s allegations. They often, but don’t always, lead to enforcement actions — either lawsuits or settlements and fines. At the same time, not every potential issue identified in the notice needs to be part of an eventual action.

Coinbase said its products and services will continue to operate as usual for now. “We are prepared for this disappointing outcome and confident in the legality of our assets and services,” Paul Grewal, chief legal officer of Coinbase, said in a statement. “If needed, we welcome a legal process to provide the clarity we have been advocating for and to demonstrate that the SEC simply has not been fair or reasonable when it comes to its engagement on digital assets.”

The crypto industry has been rattled by the uptick in SEC enforcement actions since the beginning of the year, including a settlement with Coinbase’s rival Kraken and a Wells notice to Paxos Trust Co. alleging that the Binance USD stablecoin it issues is an unregistered security.

For its part, Coinbase has maintained that the tokens listed on its exchange aren’t securities and that it has a thorough vetting process. Grewal has also argued that the company’s staking product is very different than the one offered by Kraken, which was the focus of the recent SEC settlement. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the company is willing to fight the SEC in court if a resolution can’t be reached.

Kraken agreed to discontinue its program in the US without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations.

Coinbase shares slumped 12% in post-market trading in New York. Shares of the company have rebounded this year as Bitcoin climbed to more than $28,000, though the stock is still down more than 70% from its peak in November 2021.

This isn’t the first time Coinbase has received a Wells notice. The SEC warned the company in 2021 that it considered the company’s proposed “Lend” product, which would have allowed users to earn interest by lending out their crypto holdings, to be a security. The exchange later canceled the launch.

Coinbase executives have expressed frustration with the SEC’s approach, saying they’ve made good faith attempts to work with the regulator and that it’s not clear how to apply the agency’s rules to digital-asset trading platforms. Those frustrations grew after the SEC identified several tokens listed on the exchange as securities as part of an insider trading case involving a former employee. Shortly after, Bloomberg reported that while Coinbase wasn’t sued as part of that case, the agency was separately investigating the firm over its token listings.

Representatives from Coinbase have met with the SEC more than 60 times over the last nine months to try to resolve the issues with the regulator, but those talks haven’t been fruitful, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous discussing nonpublic information.

The company also filed a petition for rulemaking with the agency last year, which it followed up with a comment on the need for more clarity around staking services.

(Adds details on other SEC actions, beginning in the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • SEC Warns Coinbase of Potential Securities Charges

    Coinbase Global said the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent the company a "Wells Notice."

  • SEC Warns Coinbase of Enforcement Over Its Staking Rewards Products

    The SEC's crackdown on crypto staking has hit Coinbase, one month after it fined Kraken $30 million over staking.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

    Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and adult film performer Michele Mason all agreed to pay more than $400,000 combined in disgorgement, interest and penalties to settle the claims, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. None admitted or denied the SEC’s findings as part of the settlement.

  • Differing Powell and Yellen Messages Were a Lot for the Stock Market to Digest

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accustomed to a bumpy ride whenever Jerome Powell speaks. But when Powell speaks at the same time Janet Yellen is talking to Congress about the health of the banking sector, the turbulence can get overwhelming.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled b

  • Oil Rises as Export Data Shows Solid Demand, Fed Stays on Script

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to settle above $70 a barrel for the first time in a week, bolstered by bullish export data and a lack of surprises from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapExports of crude and re

  • Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Democrat Warren unveil Fed oversight bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A conservative Republican and a progressive Democrat in the U.S. Senate are introducing legislation on Wednesday to replace the Federal Reserve's internal watchdog with one appointed by the president, aiming to tighten bank supervision following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Elizabeth Warren blamed the collapse of the two banks on regulatory failures at the U.S. central bank, which has operated up to now with an internal inspector general who reports to the Fed board. "Our legislation fixes that by establishing a presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed inspector general at the Fed, like every other major government agency," Scott said in a joint release with Warren.

  • Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' for all U.S. bank deposits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday that she has not considered or discussed "blanket insurance" to U.S. banking deposits without approval by Congress as a way to stem turmoil caused by two major bank failures this month. Her comments before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing dashed industry hopes for a quick government guarantee to stem the threat of further bank runs and contributed to a 15.5% fall in the shares of struggling First Republic Bank on Wednesday. Some banking groups have urged the Biden administration and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) to temporarily guarantee all U.S. bank deposits, a move they say will help quell a crisis of confidence after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • Zero-Day Options Boom Is Turning Wall Street Trading On Its Head

    (Bloomberg) -- David Reidy’s sure-fire options trade netted a steady 5% per year for half a decade — until last summer when gains began to peter out all of a sudden. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealReidy, who has been tradi

  • First Crypto Lawsuit Reaches U.S. Supreme Court

    Although the case doesn't directly involve cryptocurrency technology, it could still impact Coinbase and other firms in the sector.

  • U.S. Bancorp Dispels Doom Scenarios

    The regional bank says it's not facing a bank run as investors fear risk of contagion after Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • ‘Smart Money’ Tools Reveal Where Crypto Capital Is Moving

    Tools that track “whale activity” can provide real-time insight into how capital is moving in digital assets such as bitcoin and liquid staked ether and can inform investing decisions.

  • Lumen CEO Kate Johnson is drawing on her experience at Microsoft to turn around a $20 billion business

    The former Microsoft U.S. president aims to modernize a telecom company.

  • Fed could put US economy in 'very dire situation' with rate hike decision, expert warns

    Is the Fed's next rate hike decision going to be "poorly perceived" by the markets and bring the U.S. economy closer to recession? Experts Mike Lee and Kathryn Rooney Vera weigh in.

  • ETFs in Focus on Fears of Another Global Financial Crisis

    Biggest banking failure since the financial crash of 2008, how did the collapse of SVB affect ETFs? Will 2008 repeat itself?

  • Norfolk Southern CEO Defends Stock Buybacks in Tense Senate Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp.’s top executive defended the railroad’s stock buybacks in a tense exchange with US lawmakers, saying the financial strategy doesn’t sacrifice rail safety.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets

  • Bitcoin Rises Ahead of Fed Decision. Expect Prices to Push Higher.

    Digital assets have ripped higher amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease back on interest-rate hikes. The central bank's next move could keep the rally going.

  • SVB-focused Fed hikes rates 25 bp, suggests one more on horizon

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs amid recent turmoil in financial markets spurred by the collapse of two U.S. banks. The move set the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.75%-5.00% range, with updated projections showing 10 of 18 Fed policymakers still expect rates to rise another quarter of a percentage point by the end of this year, the same endpoint seen in the December projections. But in a key shift driven by the sudden failures this month of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, the Fed's latest policy statement no longer says that "ongoing increases" in rates will likely be appropriate.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv