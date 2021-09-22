Is Coinbase Global (COIN) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is one of them. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. In the last three months, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) stock gained 7%. Here is what the fund said:

"Coinbase (COIN) became a public company in mid-April following their direct listing at a reference price of $250. Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows consumers, financial institutions and businesses to transact between fiat and cryptocurrencies and securely store and use cryptocurrencies. We believe over the long term the company has the potential to be the leading technology platform in the growing cryptocurrency space.

COIN’s 2021 revenues are expected to be 4.5x its 2020 revenues as crypto prices and volumes have exploded. It trades at 30x this year’s earnings, which is quite a steal for a quickly growing company in this market. That’s because the market believes this is peak cycle revenues and earnings, and retail margins will be pressured. That all very well may be true, but we see significant potential for the business over the long term as the nascent industry continues to grow and COIN cements it’s position as the leading platform."

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Earllier this month, we published an article revealing that Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was one of the 10 best stocks to buy for the next ten years based on Cathie Wood’s Q2 portfolio.

Our calculations showed that Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Shopify (SHOP) A Good Stock To Buy?

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 873 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of June 30th. In this […]

  • Coinbase Scraps Plans for Crypto Lending. What It Means for the Stock.

    Crypto lending won’t be coming to Coinbase Global, as regulators get tough on the booming market for interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts. Coinbase (ticker: COIN) said on Friday that it was cancelling plans for its “Lend” platform after the Securities and Exchange Commission threatened to sue the company over the product. It’s a setback for the company as commissions on crypto trading, a key source of revenue, come under pressure.

  • Is Tupperware Brands (TUP) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Miller Value Partners is Betting on Desktop Metal (DM) Stock

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Is Alibaba Group (BABA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Is Biogen (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Fixed-income ETFs could promise stability amid market volatility

    Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss ETFs amid China's market instability, low volatility ETFs, and continued demand for fixed-income ETFs.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Intel Corporation (INTC)

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    The stock is trying to settle below the $74 level.

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Facebook Inc (FB)

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Facebook wraps up deals with Australian media firms, TV broadcaster SBS excluded

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Facebook Inc has told Australian publishers it has stopped negotiating licensing deals, an email to the industry seen by Reuters showed, a move which came just six months after the passing of a law designed to make tech giants pay for news content. While Facebook has announced deals with most of the country's largest news outlets, some companies including TV broadcaster SBS and smaller publishers have been left out in the cold, raising questions about the scope and effectiveness of the ground-breaking law. Facebook's regional head of news partnerships, Andrew Hunter, said in an August email to publishers it had "now concluded" deals where it would pay Australian companies for content on its just-launched "Facebook News" channel.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today

    After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?