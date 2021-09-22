Is Coinbase Global (COIN) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is one of them. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. In the last three months, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) stock gained 7%. Here is what the fund said:

"Coinbase (COIN) became a public company in mid-April following their direct listing at a reference price of $250. Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows consumers, financial institutions and businesses to transact between fiat and cryptocurrencies and securely store and use cryptocurrencies. We believe over the long term the company has the potential to be the leading technology platform in the growing cryptocurrency space. COIN’s 2021 revenues are expected to be 4.5x its 2020 revenues as crypto prices and volumes have exploded. It trades at 30x this year’s earnings, which is quite a steal for a quickly growing company in this market. That’s because the market believes this is peak cycle revenues and earnings, and retail margins will be pressured. That all very well may be true, but we see significant potential for the business over the long term as the nascent industry continues to grow and COIN cements it’s position as the leading platform."

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Earllier this month, we published an article revealing that Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was one of the 10 best stocks to buy for the next ten years based on Cathie Wood’s Q2 portfolio.

Our calculations showed that Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Story continues

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.