Coinbase had a choppy Day 1

Coinbase's highly anticipated public listing finished with a bit of a whiff.

What happened: Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase initially blew past a $100 billion valuation — more than Target, Zoom or CVS (for context) — before ending the day around $86 billion.

It's still triple the market cap of Nasdaq, which owns the exchange where Coinbase is now listed.

In the meantime: Prices of bitcoin and meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin soared to record highs Thursday.

