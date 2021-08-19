Coinbase Launches in Japan, Partners With MUFG

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Coinbase has announced that it has launched in Japan, according to a blog post published on Aug 19. The move marks yet another step by Coinbase to reach a more global audience, which it must do to compete with the likes of Binance.

The exchange says that the launch is in line with its global expansion and that it will be fully compliant with regulation. To support this, it has also formed a partnership with the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of Japan’s largest banks. This could give Coinbase a real boost, as the bank serves over 40 million customers.

Japan is a country whose citizens are extremely keen on the crypto market, as Coinbase rightly notes in saying that it was among the first to embrace crypto. Consequently, the government has stepped in to regulate it in the past few years.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Names Mitsubishi UFJ as Banking Partner in Exchange’s Japanese Expansion

    Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will provide Coinbase's Japanese customers access to the exchange via its MUFG Quick Deposit product.

  • Keysight (KEYS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Keysight (KEYS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.94% and 2.00%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Facebook Ready to Launch ‘Novi’ Digital Wallet

    According to a memo sent on Wednesday, Facebook is set to launch its first digital wallet.

  • Singapore's SC Capital set sights on hard-hit Japanese hotels with $550 mln fund

    Singapore's SC Capital Partners aims to raise around $550 million for a new fund targeting hard-hit Japanese hotels, its chairman told Reuters, betting tourism will come back strongly once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The asset manager is one of a number of foreign investors, including Blackstone Group, aiming to scoop up Japanese hotels as owners put assets up for sale to generate cash. "I believe very strongly that the trend of foreign visitors coming to Japan will recover and gather strength and continue for a very long time," Suchad Chiaranussati, chairman and founder of SC Capital Partners, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Mike Pompeo belittles teen climate activist Greta Thunberg as ‘that woman’ at oil industry event

    Mr Pompeo, who served in the Trump administration, has deep roots in the fossil fuel industry

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record in Hong Kong as China Widens Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 5.4% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

    Amazon, for example, fell nearly 8% on its earnings report after the company missed revenue estimates with growth slowing from 44% in the first quarter to 27% in the second quarter. At Etsy, which fell 10% on its second-quarter earnings report, the drop-off was even steeper as the artisan-based online marketplace posted revenue growth of 23% compared to growth of 132% in the first quarter. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), which was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts before the company was overhauled under CEO Lev Peker, posted 32% revenue growth in its second quarter to $157.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $133.4 million.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Why Tilray Bears Could Go Up In Smoke If History Repeats

    Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gapped up over 5% higher on Wednesday before dropping down to fill the area and bouncing. After the markets closed on Tuesday, the cannabis giant announced it had acquired a majority stake in amended MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) convertible notes for about $165.8 million. Mergers and Acquisitions may be the topic of conversation for a while as leaders in the sector take out the smaller companies in preparation to dominate the U.S. industry if the country moves fo

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Next Year

    These two companies operate in different industries, but have the same potential for a share price boom.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.