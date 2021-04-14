Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream

  • FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
  • FILE PHOTO: Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration
1 / 2

Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
Tom Wilson and Anna Irrera
·3 min read

By Tom Wilson and Anna Irrera

LONDON (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will list on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the journey of virtual currencies from niche technology to mainstream asset.

The listing is by far the biggest yet of a cryptocurrency company, with the San Francisco-based firm saying last month that private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year, versus $5.8 billion in September.

It represents the latest breakthrough for acceptance of cryptocurrencies, an asset class that only a few years ago had been shunned by mainstream finance, according to interviews with investors, analysts and executives.

"The listing is significant in that it marks the growth of the industry and its acceptance into mainstream business," said William Cong, an associate professor of finance at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, hit a record of over $63,000 on Tuesday. It has more than doubled this year as large investors, banks from Goldman Sachs to Morgan Stanley and household name companies such as Tesla Inc warm to the emerging asset.

Coinbase's direct listing - which means it has not sold any shares ahead of its market debut - is likely to accelerate that process, those interviewed by Reuters said, by boosting awareness of digital assets among investors.

"This is a very positive thing for bitcoin in itself, as it proves the bridge that has been built from an esoteric, left-of-field arena, full of cowboys, to mainstream finance," said Charles Hayter of data firm CryptoCompare.

Still, some institutional investors voiced caution over long-term prospects for Coinbase and the crypto sector.

Swiss asset manager Unigestion said it was wary of the hype around cryptocurrencies, and as a result would not be buying Coinbase stock.

"We think there is a lot of frenzy and exuberance in everything that looks like crypto," said Olivier Marciot, a portfolio manager at Unigestion, which oversees assets worth $22.6 billion.

"Hedge funds and retail will probably be the early birds in these new stocks - probably buying into them pretty heavily - which shouldn't be a clear indication of how they will be in the longer term."

BEHOLDEN TO BITCOIN?

Others experts said risks included Coinbase's exposure to a highly volatile asset that is still subject to patchy regulation.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase boasts 56 million users globally and an estimated $223 billion assets on its platform, accounting for 11.3% crypto asset market share, according to regulatory filings.

The company's most recent financial results underscore how revenues have surged in lock-step with the rally in bitcoin trading volumes and price.

In the first quarter of the year, as bitcoin more than doubled in price, Coinbase estimated revenue of over $1.8 billion and net income between $730 million to $800 million, versus revenue of $1.3 billion for the entire 2020.

"The correlation to bitcoin will be very high after the stock stabilizes after listing," said Larry Cermak, director of research at crypto website The Block.

"When price of bitcoin goes down, it's inevitable that Coinbase's revenue and inherently price of the stock will decline as well."

Regulatory risks also loom, others said, as Coinbase increases the number of digital assets users can trade on its platform.

Coinbase last year suspended trading in major digital currency XRP after U.S. regulators charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with an $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering. Ripple has denied the charges.

"Given the expansion of assets covered by Coinbase it's almost inevitable that other listings will come into question," said Colin Platt, chief operating officer of crypto platform Unifty.

Coinbase declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson and Anna Irrera; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Is Going Public Wednesday: Is This IPO Stock a Buy?

    This digital currency trading platform now valued around $100 billion has become a key player in the crypto economy.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Hit New All-Time Highs on Eve of Coinbase Listing

    Bitcoin has picked up a tail wind in the lead up to Coinbase's stock listing on Nasdaq

  • Bitcoin Companies Bolster Mining Capabilities as Cryptocurrencies Surge

    Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cryptocurrency and crypto mining stocks releases a special report on the current cryptocurrency boom. As Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies are gaining, public companies are investing heavier in crypto mining and realizing positive returns.Read the full article on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/News/2021/cryptocurrency/04130Bitcoin-Mining.aspForbes reports, "With San Francisco-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency Coinbase eyeing a valuation that could ...

  • What Percentage Of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Canaan Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will...

  • Bitcoin surges to new high above $64,000 as investors wait for Coinbase IPO

    Bitcoin climbs anew on Wednesday, dragging several other cryptocurrencies higher with it hours ahead of an IPO for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

  • Coinbase Listing Throws Spotlight on Nasdaq Amid Bitcoin Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc., an exchange that has never hosted a major direct listing, is about test its hand on the most valuable company to go public using one.Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is set to debut on Wednesday through a direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. While Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. all listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Coinbase picked the younger bourse known for tech-oriented companies.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Investors will have a better sense of valuation once shares start trading Wednesday.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion valuation in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company went public. That valuation, based on the $350-a-share that the stock was trading at on the Nasdaq Private Market auction, would make it the biggest company to take the direct listing route to market.At $250 a share, Coinbase would have a market value of about $47 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. Still, few – if any – trades are likely to happen at that price. Every major direct listing has so far opened significantly above its reference price, with Roblox shares debuting at $64 each –- 42% higher than the number set by the exchange.Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who’s built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted Tuesday that his shares would definitely not be changing hands at that price.Nasdaq has hosted smaller direct listings by insurance, financial technology and biotechnology companies, but has never before landed a big one. The exchange’s ability to provide a private market for the shares, as well as its services that help public companies reach investors, were among its selling points, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Appropriately for a company that in May said it was committing to a “remote-first” work culture and doesn’t list a headquarters on its filing, Coinbase’s pitch meetings with Nasdaq happened virtually, the person said.Representatives for Coinbase and Nasdaq declined to comment.In a direct listing, a company’s shares begin trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. That avoids diluting the shares and also, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows the company’s existing investors to put their shares on the market without waiting for lockup period -- typically six months -- to expire.Luring Coinbase is a win for Nasdaq, whose years-long fight for a larger share of mega listings gained traction in the past year. Half of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs, excluding blank-check companies, were on on Nasdaq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the biggest listing on Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $16 billion monolith in 2012.Crypto UpstartsPutting his trust in the stock exchange is Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who started the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. At the time, few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many crypto exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.Ehrsam left the company in 2017, and is now investing in crypto startups. Both Armstrong and Ehrsam own huge swaths of Coinbase, with stakes worth about $15 billion and about $2 billion, respectively.Coinbase is going public the day after Bitcoin, which together with Ethereum made up 56% of its 2020 trading volume, jumped to an all-time high. The token hit $63,246 Tuesday, exceeding the previous peak in March. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. also advanced.On the back of the boom, Coinbase last week said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.“They are going to build out a full financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, a co-founder of Coinbase investor DFJ Growth who until last year sat on the company’s board. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”Skeptics, RegulationThe company’s rapid growth hasn’t been without controversy, ranging from frequent outages during periods of heavy trading to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.Then there are the crypto skeptics, as well as the regulators around the world who are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on Bitcoin’s usefulness as a currency.European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value.”Coinbase’s early investors disagree.“I think Coinbase is this decade’s Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook,” Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized Capital and an early-stage Coinbase investor, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.“When people are considering whether to invest in Coinbase, zoom out and think about what Crypto means for society from here,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase: what is it, why is it worth $100billion and should you buy in?

    Coinbase is listing for US$100 billion on NASDAQ tomorrow, but would you be better buying bitcoin instead, asks Andrew Urquhart

  • Here's Why MicroStrategy Stock Soared Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) soared today, likely because the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is also soaring. MicroStrategy owns quite a few Bitcoins, so it benefits when the price is rising. MicroStrategy adopted a policy last year to primarily hold Bitcoins instead of cash.

  • How much money should I spend on Coinbase stock? Financial advisers offer guidance to young investors

    As Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange, goes public on Wednesday, financial advisers want you to remember the difference. Enter Coinbase, a platform with 56 million verified users that enables the purchase and sale of crytpocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which appear to just keep increasing in value. An obvious investment, considering the expert take that cryptocurrency is at a “tipping point,” right?

  • Investors Dump Commodities as Supercycle Call Meets Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Net bullish wagers on rising commodity prices fell to the lowest since December last week, raising questions about the commodity supercycle.Money managers are trimming what had been the largest wager for rising commodity prices in at least a decade as stumbling economic reopening efforts force a reconsideration of the popular recovery trade. A recent bond rout raised worries over inflation and surging bulk shipping rates are seen capping any further upswing.There’s a sense that “we have yet to get rid of the coronavirus, with rising cases and extended lockdowns delaying the expected growth sprint,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities research at Saxo Bank. “The surge in Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and worries that China may tighten liquidity in order to curb inflation are also contributing factors.”Hedge funds’ net bullish positions on a basket of 20 commodities have decreased for six weeks in a row, according to the latest Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE data compiled by Bloomberg. That comes after money managers boosted the figure to the highest in data going back to 2011, while prices in the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index rose to nearly the highest in eight years in February.Commodities had seen a resurgence in interest early this year as major investment banks flagged the start of a new structural bull cycle -- with some even calling for a supercycle comparable to ones that peaked in the 1970s and early 2000s.The idea was that raw materials would benefit as the world emerged from the pandemic and fiscal stimulus programs would sustain a downtrend in the U.S. dollar, thereby making commodities priced in the greenback more attractive. While a return to normal is anticipated, hiccups in recent months surrounding economic reopening plans are clouding the near-term outlook. Meanwhile, the dollar came back from its lows this year alongside rising bond yields.In the last week, investor outflows were most pronounced for oil, with funds weighing whether demand will be strong enough to absorb returning supply in coming months. OPEC and its allies decided earlier this month to gradually ease unprecedented output curbs from May to July, while further out, the market may see more Iranian supply come back if it returns to a nuclear deal.Adding further pressure, volatility-targeted funds like commodity trading advisers underwent “widespread deleveraging” after global benchmark Brent futures’ briefly jumped above $71 a barrel following an attack on Saudi oil facilities in March, Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note Friday.Now, a squeeze on vessels to carry some commodities around the world is adding another risk for investors to consider. The cost of shipping unpacked commodities like grains and iron ore, known as dry bulk, is up more than 50% this year.The move up in shipping costs “makes it more expensive to move things around, which goes contrary to the idea of a supercycle,” Eddie Tofpik, head of technical analysis and senior markets analyst at ADM Investor Services International Ltd., said at an online event last month.Still, calls remain for commodities to continue their price rebound this year after this period of consolidation.“Commodities remain the best performing asset class of 2021,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Friday. “We view this consolidation as nothing more than a fleeting speed bump created by logistical bottlenecks in vaccine roll-outs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

    Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc , projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.19 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday. The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading the exchange on Wednesday. Coinbase shares are set to start trading under the "COIN" symbol.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla, Nvidia Lead 7 Stocks In Buy Zones; Bitcoin Soars As Coinbase IPO Looms

    Tesla, Nvidia and Adobe are among actionable stocks while Bitcoin hit a record high ahead of the Coinbase IPO. JPMorgan earnings are on tap.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after US officials call for pause of J&J vaccine rollout

    Stocks traded mixed on Tuesday after U.S. federal health officials called for a pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns over rare blood clots in some individuals who received the inoculation.

  • Egypt Seizes Suez Ship ‘Ever Given’ Pending $900 Million Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt seized a giant container vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month as it sought compensation of more than $900 million.A court in the city of Ismailia granted a seizure request regarding the Ever Given vessel at the behest of the Suez Canal Authority, state-run Ahram Gate reported on its website.Egypt’s move underscores the legal complications following the container vessel’s grounding on March 23, which closed the canal for almost a week and roiled shipping markets. Logjams are expected to continue in the coming weeks at major ports such as Singapore and Rotterdam because of disruptions to schedules, according to supply-chain data provider project44.The ship’s insurer for third-party losses, the U.K. P&I Club, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Ever Given’s owner -- Japan-based Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. -- received a claim for $916 million.“Despite the magnitude of the claim which was largely unsupported, the owners and their insurers have been negotiating in good faith with the SCA,” the statement said. “On 12 April, a carefully considered and generous offer was made to the SCA to settle their claim. We are disappointed by the SCA’s subsequent decision to arrest the vessel today.”The U.K. P&I Club also said it was “disappointed at comments by the SCA that the ship will be held in Egypt until compensation is paid, and that her crew will be unable to leave the vessel during this time.”Loss of FeesThe SCA has said compensation is needed to cover losses of transit fees, damage to the waterway during the dredging and salvage efforts, and the cost of equipment and labor. It has calculated that it missed out on about $15 million of transit fees each day.The U.K. P&I Club said the claim included a $300 million salvage bonus and another $300 million for loss of reputation.“The claim presented by the SCA also does not include the professional salvor’s claim for their salvage services which owners and their hull underwriters expect to receive separately,” the U.K. P&I Club said. “The grounding resulted in no pollution and no reported injuries. The vessel was re-floated after six days and the Suez Canal promptly resumed their commercial operations.”Negotiations will continue, it said. Calls to the SCA weren’t answered.A spokesman for Shoei Kisen Kaisha declined to comment on compensation while discussions with the SCA are underway. The company said the crew is still on board the ship, which is now in the Great Bitter Lake, about halfway along the canal.The charterer, Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp., said in an email it hadn’t received any information from the ship’s owner about a court order.(Updates with details from P&I statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recommendation on Tuesday to temporarily halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of six cases of a rare brain blood clot in women who received the shot in the United States, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In Europe, health regulators said last week there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and 169 cases of a rare brain blood clot. A leading hypothesis appears to be that the vaccines are triggering a rare immune response that could be related to these viral vectors, FDA officials said at a briefing on Tuesday.

  • India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

    Workers are again facing loss of wages and migration as local lockdowns loom amid a surge in Covid-19.

  • Zack Snyder threw subtle shade at Warner Bros. and 'Justice League' while promoting his 'Army of the Dead' Netflix movie

    When asked what it was like to work with Netflix, the "Army of the Dead" director said he's happy to work on an IP where he's "the extreme authority."

  • 'Prime suspect,' his father arrested in 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart

    Two men were arrested in Southern California Tuesday in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Biden proposes summit with Putin after Russia calls U.S. 'adversary' over Ukraine

    WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to reduce tensions stirred by a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border and proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes. The White House and the Kremlin reported only the second conversation between the two since Biden took office in January, after Western officials urged Moscow to end the build-up and Russia, in words recalling the Cold War, said its "adversary" should keep U.S. warships well away from the Crimea region.