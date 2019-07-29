Coinbase loses regulatory veteran; its product counsel for institutional products rejoins CFTC

Andrew Ridenour, product counsel for institutional products at Coinbase, is the latest person to leave the cryptocurrency exchange.

Ridenour has rejoined the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) after spending 1.7 years at Coinbase, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was responsible for developing legal structures, constructing business plans and regulatory strategies for institutional products at the exchange, per the profile.

Before joining Coinbase, Ridenour spent nine years at CFTC, first as a senior trial attorney and then as a special counsel within Division of Market Oversight. Now in his second-innings with the regulator, Ridenour works as a senior counsel to the Chairman, per the profile.

“I'm happy to be returning ‘home’ to the CFTC in Chairman Tarbert's office. Looking forward to an amazing time at the Commission. Special thanks to the Chairman for giving me the opportunity to re-enter government service,” Ridenour wrote on LinkedIn.

Earlier this year, Coinbase's institutional head Dan Romero left after five years at the firm, followed by the departures of Christine Sandler and Adam White - the institutional team's beating hearts, among others in the recent past.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Andrew Ridenour as a Coinbase executive. His position was product counsel for institutional products, which Coinbase said is not an executive role.