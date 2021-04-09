Is Coinbase the Next Netflix, or a Blockbuster Video-in-Waiting?

Brady Dale
·12 min read

It’s an irony not lost on anyone: the biggest company in the Bitcoin business is… a trusted middleman.

The leading U.S. crypto exchange, Coinbase, is on the brink of a direct listing for shares in the company on NASDAQ, opening it up to scrutiny in the public equity market and demonstrating the extraordinary demand for cryptocurrency. Its staggering first-quarter results have all but guaranteed this stock-market debut will be one for the history books, with analysts estimating the company’s value in the tens to hundreds of billions.

But how long can Coinbase thrive as more and more financial activity moves online natively? What happens to the original fiat-to-crypto on-ramp when people stop needing on and off ramps because all the money they earn and all the places they spend it are on the leaderless record-keeping systems known as blockchains?

Related: Signal Founder May Have Been More Than a Tech Adviser to MobileCoin

Such scenarios may sound fanciful at the moment, even to believers in the technology. But they are not out of the question.

“That bridging process is going to take decades,” Augur founder and co-investment lead at Pantera Capital, Joey Krug, told CoinDesk in a phone call. And even when the process is complete, he still sees a role for intermediaries. “You can still do a lot and make a lot of money once everyone is in this new financial system.”

Opinions ranged widely about Coinbase’s long-term prospects as more internet users go native in a world of internet-native money. In what follows, we explore an array of views about how the company would fare in a far-off future of increasingly digitized value.

The current favorite example for a company that the world passed by is Blockbuster Video. Once a great chain of VHS tape and then DVD rental stores, its fall came quickly as Netflix made watching movies on the internet easy (one store remains).

Related: What To Expect Ahead of Coinbase's Public Listing Next Week

It’s not like video didn’t exist online before. BitTorrent was alive and well and widely used by young people and internet hardcores, but it made most normies nervous.

Meanwhile, Netflix already had a relationship with millions of movie fans via its mail-order DVD rentals. When its executives were confident it could make streaming video easy for anyone, it launched a service without any piracy and one-click ease of play in 2007.

So which is Coinbase? Is it Blockbuster or has it been Netflix all along?

When Coinbase filed its prospectus to become a publicly traded company, it disclosed that it saw decentralized finance (DeFi) as a potential threat. Not everyone believes that the company really meant it (“risk factors” disclosures are often kitchen-sink, cover-your-behind affairs). But imagine a future in which people get paid in crypto and can pay bills like rent and utilities on a peer-to-peer basis. If that day comes, why would anyone even need an app like Coinbase to get them back to fiat?

DeFi

Coinbase is at its core an exchange. It’s a place to buy and trade different cryptocurrencies. So the question is, could blockchain-native exchanges, so-called decentralized exchanges (DEXs), eventually take away much if not all of its business?

It won’t happen soon enough to prevent this listing from being a blowout, that’s for sure. 

“Decentralized exchanges will definitely grow massively but I believe they will co-exist with centralized exchanges as each has their benefits,” Linda Xie, managing director of Scalar Capital and Coinbase alum told CoinDesk by email. “Not everyone can or wants to store their own private keys and many like that there is an entity that can be available and/or held legally accountable should any issues occur.” 

Anderson Kill attorney Stephen Palley agreed. “It’s more likely that Coinbase will provide integrations that will use DeFi products, or things like DeFi,” he said.

But Do Kwon, one of the founders of the stablecoin protocol, Terra, looks further down the road. He told CoinDesk via email:

“Coinbase prevails today on [user experience] and easy onramps for US retail. Both will be commoditized in DeFi over time — open systems inspire and mobilize developers to tackle both problems aggressively in a way that a closed monopoly like Coinbase never can.”

Old ways

Coinbase is, right now, very much a Web 2.0 approach to the decentralized internet of value. It’s mobile-first and centralizes custody of assets in a way its users trust.

This is not how Bitcoin and subsequent cryptocurrencies are intended to work, but as Krug pointed out, it takes a long time to make a change so massive. Coinbase is an initial compromise. 

Can it adapt as this evolution gets really far along?

Joseph Kelly, co-founder of crypto lender and custody company Unchained Capital, drew a different, even older comparison than Blockbuster and Netflx. “It’s a little like the Yahoo vs. Google dichotomy,” he told CoinDesk in a phone call.

This is ancient history to most, but the initial idea of Yahoo!, in the far gone days of the late 1990s, was to create a directory of the internet that looked much more like the yellow pages of a phone book, where every site would exist in some nested category.

Like: Entertainment/Movies/Action movies/80s movies/Terminator FanFic.

It made sense at the time and it worked well enough that Yahoo became a big company, but it turned out that the internet was a much too fuzzy place. Google came along with a whole different framework to organize an expanding web and Yahoo Search’s relevance was not long for the digital world. The company, Yahoo!, became a pile of cash that no one could figure out how to spend well.

It was sold for parts in 2017.

Flexibility

As more people become comfortable with storing the keys to their crypto wallets and establishing trust with code, can Coinbase adjust? “It doesn’t have that in its core DNA,” Kelly contended. He pointed out that Coinbase’s willingness to empower its users has been a longstanding question in the company.

“We’ve been helping customers on an almost weekly basis who have coin on Coinbase adopt a more self-custody approach,” Kelly said. “It’s a weird political environment these days and they worry about things like censorship.”

The example Kelly gave: What if the IRS starts holding people’s crypto hostage as a way to get back taxes paid? (Coinbase has resisted the agency’s subpoenas in the past, but there’s no guarantee it will always do so.)

Krug sees the same issue differently. “The DeFi protocols are going to remain decentralized but you’re going to have businesses build totally centralized services on top of them,” he said. “If Coinbase launches some portal to use certain DeFi apps, that instantly credentializes it.”

Just as any coin listed on Coinbase shoots up in value, any dApp Coinbase finds trustworthy is likely to spike in usage. RIP: transaction fees. 

Avalanche founder and Cornell University computer science professor Emin Gün Sirer agreed. Coinbase makes crypto feel like investing the way people already understand it. “You cannot discount how important this function is to putting crypto into the wallets of the next hundred million users and beyond,” he wrote in an email. “That said, DeFi is maturing rapidly, and will continue to offer complementary solutions that give users maximum control.”

If Coinbase does become a big gateway to DeFi, it will be interesting to see how the teams behind these protocols react. We’ve already seen one wave of user regret from relying on custodied solutions in DeFi. People who used user-friendly DeFi app Dharma to access Uniswap missed out on the UNI airdrop (over $1,000 worth of free tokens) for example.

If crypto is money native to the internet, using it with a nice user interface while borrowing a stranger’s identity (the exchange’s) will always be tourism. Anyone who visits blockchains often enough will want full citizenship eventually.

Ramps

Another question is whether the online world of value and the analog world of fiat will remain distinct realms.

That hasn’t been true of the internet broadly. The distinction between “meatspace” and “cyberspace” has broken down very nearly completely. Except in extreme cases, online life is just life.

That said, most people spend most of their time on platforms (such as YouTube and Facebook) that present a unified structure atop the chaos of the world wide web.

Michael Egorov of Swiss Stake, the creator of the DEX for stablecoins, Curve, told CoinDesk in an email that he sees the centralized players shrinking merely to a place that people come in and out. “I actually subscribe to the view that centralized exchanges (especially when Ethereum scales) will slowly convert to the role of [mere] on/offramps,” he wrote.

Coming in and out of fiat is the right point, in Egorov’s opinion, for regulators to watch users, and Coinbase has done well with securities and commodities regulators.

“Coinbase is the most ubiquitous crypto on-ramp in the market today,” Eva Beylin, of the decentralized web analytics firm Graph Protocol and eGirl Capital, told CoinDesk via direct message. “I think it’s more likely that Coinbase will continue to dominate the on/off-ramp sector and begin competing with payment processors like Stripe or fiat clearinghouses, rather than Defi.”

But “being a fiat onramp is not an unfair advantage over time when regulation becomes clear and more friendly,” Primitive Ventures’ Dovey Wan told CoinDesk over email. And Kelley noted that there’s more competition for that business all the time, anyway.

That said, it could be enough that Coinbase just remains at the top of that particular game. Centralized finance (CeFi) still has the lead over DeFi in some areas. “CeFi is still generally better at capital efficiency, transaction speeds and guarantees, and typically, pricing,” said Andy Bromberg, CEO of Eco, a crypto startup aiming to marry saving and spending.

Banks

Coinbase has not “moved fast and broken things.” It has played by Washington’s rules. So does that mean D.C. will be able to pick winners in the crypto industry?

“My hot take is that Coinbase’s future depends on the outcome of the various ongoing regulatory battles,” said Joel Monegro, a VC at Placeholder. “More top-down regulatory controls will benefit Coinbase, fewer controls will benefit DeFi.” 

Palley agreed that access to state-sanctioned payment rails is a powerful asset and will be for a long time.

“I would say the biggest threat to Coinbase is from banks not from DEXs, that’s my view,” Palley said. If banks start letting customers buy crypto from within their checking accounts, there won’t even be a need for users to connect Coinbase to their bank. “Banks and bank charters may be the biggest threats to Coinbase,” Palley said.

Yet he was also willing to admit that it may just be that DeFi hasn’t evolved quite far enough yet. All bets are off if something mind-bending emerges. “It could be that we’re waiting for a killer app, but I don’t think Sushi or Uniswap — as cool as they are — are going to be able to break into a broader financial market,” Palley said.

But to Krug’s way of thinking, Coinbase may or may not be a Blockbuster Video, but he’s sure the big banks are. “You can’t take an old school company and switch it to a Silicon Valley style company,” Krug said. “I don’t think that’s a real risk.”

As big as Coinbase has gotten, it’s still nimbler than a bank, Krug said.

“It’s clear to me that crypto eats the banking world entirely, but it’s not clear what portion of crypto will be decentralized versus custodial. I expect a healthy mix,” the founder of another crypto exchange, Shapeshift, Erik Voorhees, told CoinDesk over email.

Custody

In fact one of the most vocal proponents of DeFi expects Coinbase will be here for a long time. “Coinbase has done a fantastic job of expanding their lines of business,” Variant Fund‘s Spencer Noon told CoinDesk. “It’s a real testament to that team not resting on its laurels.”

In particular, he pointed to the crypto custody business, which hardly existed when Coinbase started working on it. Many people said that this is key. It’s the top and bottom of the market Coinbase will serve forever: the nervous newbies of retail and the financial giants who don’t want to worry about technical details of crypto custody.

Still, Wan sees even that business getting chipped away. She noted that there was a withdrawal movement from centralized exchanges in China last year that was little noted in the West. She expects more of that to come. “I highly doubt how much bitcoin will be left in [Coinbase’s] reserve in a few years timeframe (like in the next halving). So if that reserve is drained, people will notice the importance of having their own bitcoin in [their] control,” Wan wrote.

Nevertheless, Uncorrelated Ventures partner and Bain Capital Ventures alum Salil Deshpande sees in Coinbase a company that will continue to profit on the footprint it established in this industry, even if the way it profits changes. 

“Coinbase won’t go the way of Blockbuster Video; they’ll go the way of Schwab. Schwab used to charge $44 per trade in the 1980s. Now trades are free, and Schwab has successfully made a living as an asset gatherer,” he wrote. “Many institutions will find it comforting to deal with an old-school middleman like Coinbase to take care of complicated details.”

Coinbase may remain but DeFi will almost certainly always be there and that means Coinbase customers will have a place to go. The fact that they can may be a more important check on crypto’s publicly listed behemoth than regulators will ever be.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Signal Founder May Have Been More Than a Tech Adviser to MobileCoin

    Moxie Marlinspike founded Signal and is on record as being an adviser to MobileCoin. An old white paper suggests his involvement in the latter may be more complicated.

  • SEC Begins Review of WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF as Active Applications Hit 8

    Krpytoin also filed for a bitcoin ETF on Friday.

  • Bitcoin Hits Tipping Point After Skyrocketing On Investment Mania

    More people are investing in Bitcoin after an avalanche of coronavirus stimulus shocked the cryptocurrency back to life last year.

  • 5 Most Notable Events in the DeFi Space

    1. Uniswap Launch Launched in 2018, Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX). It’s built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency project by market capitalization. As a result, Uniswap is one of the most prominent DeFi projects. It aims to offer cryptocurrency users a means to exchange their holdings without the need … Continued

  • 1inch Network Launched, Transaction Volumes Explode

    According to the announcement, 1inch first developed as a DEX aggregation protocol MVP at the ETHGlobal New York hackathon in May 2019. The launch of its network signifies its maturation into an ecosystem of decentralized protocols. The 1inch Network is a collection of DeFi instruments that boasts a variety of protocols, DAOs, and facilitation teams. … Continued

  • Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

    When stocks have a high short interest rate that indicates that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Gamestop, Wayfair Inc, Viacom CBS Inc, Sunrun Inc, and Iron Mountain Inc. 1. ViacomCBS Inc- 16.55% ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) strives to provide premium entertainment content for consumers all around the world. They offer television, digital streaming content, live events, and studio production which are all available online. Premarket trading for Viacom CBS was up 2.7% yesterday after the stock began dropping this past week. 2. GameStop Corp- 15.6% GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is the largest retail gaming store in the world. They offer a wide selection of the latest video games and electronics through multiple different countries. Gamestop stock is up 381.1% this week and they recently reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.12 billion. Their stock is up 4% in pre market trading today after announcing they plan to name Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen as chairman after its upcoming shareholder meeting. 3. Iron Mountain Inc- 13.74% Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) is an enterprise information management company that is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. They offer solutions such as record management, data backup and recovery, and secure shredding. Iron Mountain’s net income is up 556.26% and the stock last closed at $37.51. 4. Sunrun Inc- 13.49% Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) designs, develops, and installs residential solar energy systems in the United States. Sunrun powers the homes of hundreds of thousands of customers and provides them with renewable energy each month. Their stock was up 2.4% on Wednesday and 27.32 million shares have been sold short so far this week.. 5. Wayfair Inc- 12.45% Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an American e-commerce company that offers 22 million products from more than 11,000 global suppliers throughout many countries. They offer home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares to their customers online. Their stock is up 4.8% this week and the stock last closed at $339.15. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing SectorsIf You Invested ,000 In Starbucks 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Around $58K; Monthly Volatility Drops to 3-Month Low

    Bitcoin’s struggle to retest a key resistance level at $60,000 has “dampened” market sentiment, said one trader.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Tesla scouts for showroom space in India, hires executive for lobbying: sources

    Tesla Inc is scouting for locations to open showrooms in three Indian cities and has hired an executive to lead its lobbying and business efforts ahead of its planned entry into the country, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The electric-car maker in January registered a local company in India, where it is expected to import and sell the Model 3 sedan by as early as mid-2021, seeking to target rich customers in a niche market. The world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation is looking for commercial properties as large as 20,000-30,000 square feet each to open showrooms and service centres in the capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai in the west and tech city Bengaluru in the south, three sources said.

  • Vaccine passports are a hot-button issue, but travelers already need vaccines to enter certain countries around the world

    The idea of requiring proof of vaccination is not new. For years, select countries have had yellow fever vaccination entry requirements in place.

  • ‘Zero fare, zero emissions’: First two electric buses unveiled for RideKC

    The buses will be put into service later this spring, with one operating on RideKC’s MAX lines.

  • Kansas Senate president: Suellentrop should ‘vacate’ leadership post over DUI arrest

    “It’s clear that the majority leader needs to vacate the leadership position,” the Senate president said.

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Half of new cases are in 5 states; UK variant becomes dominant strain in US; Brazil endures deadliest day: Live COVID-19 updates

    The CDC has been warning since January that a variant from the U.K. would become dominant in the U.S.. That time has arrived. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Canceled flights, expired clearances: resettlements in limbo

    “Right now, the way that the refugee program is operating, it really is operating as if President Trump were still president,” said Jenny Yang, vice president for advocacy and policy at World Relief, one of the faith-based groups contracted by the U.S. government to resettle refugees. “It’s concerning because the way they had structured the program is really not letting in some of the most vulnerable refugees around the world,” Yang added.

  • Trevor Bauer blasts MLB after report his baseballs were inspected for doctoring

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused the commissioner's office of leaking a story it was inspecting baseballs to determine whether he doctored them.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkins and Polka Dots Have Officially Taken Over the New York Botanical Garden

    The fantastical spring exhibition includes the Japanese artist’s first Obliteration greenhouse, plus more new works

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.