Coinbase opens up Tezos (XTZ) trading for all U.S. customers, except New York





The wait is over, Tezos fans.

Three long, agonizing days after first adding Tezos (XTZ) support for its pro customers, Coinbase has now enabled XTZ trading for all of its users. As usual, however, due to specific regulatory limitations in the state of New York, Coinbase customers based within the Empire state are excluded.

After the slow rollout of Tezos on its pro platform, the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange has flipped the switch on XTZ, which means customers throughout all supported regions can now "buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store XTZ," according to the company's announcement today.

"One of the most common requests we hear from customers is to be able to buy and sell more cryptocurrencies on Coinbase," read Coinbase's announcement. "Last year we announced a new process for listing assets, designed in part to accelerate the addition of more cryptocurrencies. "

Indeed, Coinbase has been on a token-listing rampage as of late. Earlier this week, the company announced it is considering listing eight more digital assets on its exchange, including Cosmos (ATOM), Dash, Decred (DCR), Matic, and Harmony (ONE). The addition of Tezos, however, has been on the slate for some time—Coinbase first hinted at its inclusion last December.



