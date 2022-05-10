Coinbase Sinks After Warning the Slide in Volume to Worsen

Coinbase Sinks After Warning the Slide in Volume to Worsen
Olga Kharif and Yueqi Yang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares tumbled after first-quarter revenue missed estimates and the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange warned that total trading volume in the current quarter will be lower than in the first.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s shares fell about 16% after the close of regular trading. Monthly transacting users fell to 9.2 million, below an estimate of 9.5 million. First-quarter revenue slumped to $1.17 billion, while analysts were expecting revenue of $1.48 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

“We continue to see the trading volume is weak, the macro headwinds is still here, what that means is trading volume may be stagnant over the next few months or so,” said Owen Lau, an analyst from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., who has an “outperform” rating on the shares. “If they maintain these high investments, then they may not be able to maintain profitability this year. “

Coinbase’s results came amid a sell-off of speculative assets from stocks to crypto across global markets. Bellwether Bitcoin is down more than 50% since its all-time high in November, pushing many retail traders to stay on the sidelines. Coinbase earns the bulk of its revenue from trading fees, and its shares have fallen to all-time lows -- down more than 70% from where they traded when the company went public a year ago.

Coinbase, which made its debut in the junk-bond market last year, also saw its notes drop in secondary. Its $1 billion of bonds due in 2031 fell 5.5 cents to 66.5 cents on the dollar, according to Trace pricing.

“We definitely see bear-market conditions, but it’s hard to call it a winter yet,” Alesia Haas, chief financial officer, said in an interview. She said the company could be slower with hiring, but hasn’t yet. The company is choosing to invest in growth this year, Coinbase executives said on its earnings call.

Coinbase expects total trading volume and monthly transacting users in the second quarter to be lower than in the first quarter, but its outlook for 2022 is “largely unchanged,” Haas said. During a prolonged bear market, the company will continue to aim to manage its full-year potential adjusted Ebitda losses to about $500 million, it said in an investor letter.

Coinbase is working to diversify its business and to reduce its reliance on trading fees. Its staking product -- allowing users to put their coins into special yield-earning accounts -- continues to gain traction. Coinbase has also been working on launching crypto derivatives. Last week, it opened its new marketplace for nonfungible tokens -- essentially, digital art connected to blockchain -- to all users, but its uptake has been slow.

Coinbase expects to relaunch in India soon after encountering problems, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said during the call.

Competitive pressures in the crypto market are growing. Blockchain.com may consider going public as early as this year, Bloomberg reported earlier. Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, just agreed to provide $500 million in funding to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc., potentially getting more access to the social media platform’s users. Decentralized exchange Uniswap is starting to see volumes that are close to Coinbase’s.

(Adds comments on profitability and relaunching in India, starting in the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Stocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher in a session marked by exhausting gyrations, with investors trying to make sense of comments from a multitude of Federal Reserve speakers ahead of key inflation data on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineDay Trader Arm

  • UPDATE 2-Coinbase misses revenue estimates as retail investors head for the door

    Coinbase Global Inc missed estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday and posted a loss as turmoil in global markets curbed investor appetite for risk assets including trading in cryptocurrencies. Shares of Coinbase plunged 12.7% to $63.71 in extended trading after the cryptocurrency exchange operator also reported a fall in trading volumes and forecast an even bigger drop in the current quarter due to a decline in crypto asset prices. Among its mix of crypto assets, bitcoin accounted for 24% of trading volume, up 16% from the prior quarter but down 39% from a year earlier.

  • Coinbase stock slides toward all-time low as crypto trading falls off

    Coinbase Global Inc. swung to a loss in its most recent quarter and posted lower-than-expected revenue, citing the impacts of lower volatility and prices for crypto assets.

  • Pence Rips Socially Minded Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • European Stocks Rise From Two-Month Low as Dip Buyers Return

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained slightly on Tuesday as traders returned to risk assets, encouraged by cheaper valuations following four straight days of steep declines amid fears of a recession and tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineD

  • Coinbase misses revenue estimates as retail investors head for the door

    Shares of Coinbase plunged 12.7% to $63.71 in extended trading after the cryptocurrency exchange operator also reported a fall in trading volumes and forecast an even bigger drop in the current quarter due to a decline in crypto asset prices. Among its mix of crypto assets, bitcoin accounted for 24% of trading volume, up 16% from the prior quarter but down 39% from a year earlier. The cryptocurrency market has been roiled by extreme volatility due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties such as fears of rising inflation and the impact of Ukraine war, leading to a sharp drop in their prices.

  • Apollo Plans to Lead $1 Billion Financing for Musk’s Twitter Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is in talks to lead a preferred financing for Elon Musk’s proposed buyout of Twitter Inc., according to people with knowledge of the deal. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made i

  • Brookfield Decides to Spin Off Its Asset-Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. plans to spin off its asset-management business, according to a person familiar with the matter -- a step designed to simplify the organizational structure at one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Til

  • Traders Prepare to Ditch Moscow Ruble Rate as Market Split Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders are preparing to jettison Russia’s local exchange rate for the ruble on some transactions, a sign of the growing split between the country’s domestic currency market and its international counterpart since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Amazon Stock Freefalls As Business Performance Hit By Big Events

    Amazon stock plunged after posting its first-quarter earnings that showed a steep loss, made worse by a revenue outlook below expectations.

  • Meme Stock Euphoria Goes Bust as Group Drops to All-Time Low

    (Bloomberg) -- A basket of so-called meme stocks that took Wall Street by storm at the start of 2021 slumped to a record low this week, erasing the last vestiges of the retail-investor driven rally that made them famous.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineDay Trade

  • Roblox First-Quarter Bookings Missed Expectations. The Stock Is Sinking.

    The company, which offer a platform that allow users to make games and interact in virtual worlds, said daily active users hit 54.1 million, up 28% from the first quarter of 2021.

  • Roblox shows decline in important sales metric, shares head toward lowest prices yet

    Roblox Corp. dropped in the extended session Tuesday as the social-gaming platform reported another quarter of results that fell short of Wall Street estimates and declining bookings.

  • Inflation will be ‘very slow’ to return to 2% amid labor shortage: ING

    High corporate pricing power coupled with an ongoing labor shortage makes inflation unlikely to decline any time soon, a recent ING report found.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower ahead of inflation data

    Investors looked ahead to a key report on the state of inflation in the U.S. to help clarify the path forward for monetary policy.

  • Roblox expects losses for 'foreseeable future' as pandemic demand wanes

    Roblox, one of the world's most popular gaming sites for children, is starting to feel the pinch from easing COVID restrictions that have allowed kids to spend more time outdoors. On an adjusted basis, Roblox lost 27 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, higher than estimates of 21 cents.

  • Here's Why Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Keep Crashing

    The current slide of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is being caused by a combination of short-term and long-term factors.

  • Rivian’s Latest Crash Lures Bargain-Shopping Retail Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors snapped up shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. on Monday as the stock tanked after prominent corporate backers and insiders got a chance to trim their stakes when the IPO lockup ended.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stock