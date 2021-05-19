Coinbase Pares Losses as Bitcoin Rebounds to $40,000

Kristine Owram
(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. pared some of its losses after earlier posting its biggest decline on record as Bitcoin rebounded, erasing a two-thirds of its plunge.

The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% to a record low of $208 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. The move moderated to 5.4% as of 12:50 p.m. in New York. Coinbase reported “intermittent downtime” on its platform, before saying it had identified and fixed the issue while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.

Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $40,000. The cryptocurrency has now erased nearly all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%, before joining in Bitcoin’s rebound.

The broader U.S. stock market also made up some ground with the S&P 500 Index down 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 Index down 0.4% around midday after both lost more than 1.6% earlier in the session.

MicroStrategy Inc. was down 6.1% after losing as much as 16% earlier. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000. It has now erased about two-thirds of its value from its February high.

Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. fell 6.4%, Riot Blockchain Inc. slid 4.8% and Bit Digital Inc. was down 16%.

