Coinbase Q1 2021 Revenue Set to Double Entire 2020 Earnings

Rahul N.
·2 min read

Coinbase released a quarterly report that showcases large growth and strong performance. Q1 2021 earnings are already on track to exceed all of 2020.

The San Francisco-based Coinbase exchange has reported a Q1 2021 profit that is double that of the entirety of 2020. In its quarterly report, the exchange said that it expected to make a profit of $730–$800 million in Q1 2021. This is a remarkable jump for an exchange that will go public on NASDAQ in a week’s time.

The massive rise in profits has partly been due to the crypto market’s rally, as well as the increased adoption of Coinbase. Going public should also help legitimize the exchange to those who are still wary of crypto assets.

Other statistics mentioned in the report are also telling of Coinbase’s growth. The company has a verified user base of 56 million, which will likely grow as it plans to expand worldwide. For example, Coinbase is examining opening up an office in India, despite a potential ban on the crypto market, where the hunger for crypto is high.

The total revenue generated this quarter is $1.8 billion — approximately $500 million more than the whole of 2020. In combination with a trading volume of $335 billion, there is a clear indication that Coinbase is growing at a highly competitive pace.

The report also gives some insight into the potential monthly transacting users (MTU) for 2021. The optimistic outcome is an average of seven million MTUs, with the lower end being 4 million average MTUs. This final figure will depend on the crypto market’s capitalization and volatility.

Coinbase on the verge of becoming even bigger

One of the biggest headlines in recent months has been Coinbase’s decision to go public. The exchange’s direct listing, which will happen on April 14, has been hotly anticipated. Investors have valued it as high as $90 billion.

Coinbase’s growth has occurred despite some unfavorable incidents last year. The New York Times published a report alleging racial discrimination, while CEO Brian Armstrong’s open letter also received condemnation.

Coinbase is among the first of many crypto companies seeking a public listing. Most are seeking to leverage the high interest in the space and, by doing so, gain more legitimacy.

Recommended Stories

  • The meeting with two trans women that might have helped convince the Arkansas governor to oppose the anti-trans bill

    Before he tried to stop Arkansas' anti-trans bill, Governor Asa Hutchinson sat down with the state's only openly trans elected official, she said.

  • Matt Gaetz: Why this Trump ally is fighting for his political life

    The story includes allegations and counter-claims of extortion, fraud and sex trafficking.

  • Kim Kardashian West joins billionaires' club

    Forbes business magazine adds the US reality TV star to its list of the super-rich.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins on Monday to add depth at center.

  • Gonzaga's pursuit of perfection ends in out-of-synch showing

    Corey Kispert greeted his coach with a hug on the sideline as he checked out for the last time, then soon wrapped his arms around Jalen Suggs as his teammate broke down in tears. Disbelief and reality had set in: Gonzaga's push for perfection had fallen short, stopped by an aggressive Baylor team that never let the Bulldogs find the often seamless execution that had carried them all season. The Bulldogs — who had seemingly had everything clicking from the season’s opening tip — ended the season with an out-of-synch and disjointed showing in Monday night’s 86-70 loss to the Bears in the NCAA championship game.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Anti-Trump Republicans weigh in on Biden

    And Senate Democrats get a big win.

  • Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales

    In Artcurial's auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, vintage fashion expert Clara Vivien is overseeing the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jewelled accessories - all online. Paris may be the world's fashion capital, but a third COVID-19 lockdown is once again sending lovers of luxury who have time to spare and money to spend on to their screens in search of a the next vintage Chanel dress or Hermes handbag. Vintage was already enjoying a revival, Vivien said, driven by a growing discomfort with "fast fashion" among consumers and increasing environmental awareness.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears

    The announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang.

  • Editorial: Biden must undo Trump's original sin on the Iran nuclear deal

    Iran and the U.S. are finally talking, but not face-to-face

  • White House plans to relocate unaccompanied minors at southern border

    Democrats and Republicans clash on border challenges; FOX News reporter Alex Hogan has more on 'Special Report'

  • Republicans bare teeth over Georgia voting law

    In a sign of a growing rift between conservatives and big businesses, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday.He told CEOS to 'stay out of politics' in the midst of a controversial new voting law in the state of Georgia.The new law strengthens I.D. requirements for absentee ballots, and makes it a crime to offer food or water to voters waiting in line.It's been criticised as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. Big companies like Coca-Cola and Delta came out with strong statements against the law.McConnell on Monday told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky: "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."The Republican governor of Texas Greg Abbott also hit out at Major League Baseball for their involvement in the debate. Abbot said Monday he would not throw out the ceremonial opening pitch at the Texas Rangers' home game, nor participate in any event by the MLB, after it pulled its July All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest. The conservative party has had the backing of big business for decades, but ties began fraying under Donald Trump's administration. The party's focus on voting restrictions also comes in direct conflict with businesses embracing diversity as key to their work force and customer base.

  • Astronauts on the space station just flew SpaceX's Crew Dragon to a new port - a first for the spaceship

    The International Space Station is getting crowded - SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship had to move to make room for yet another Dragon capsule.

  • Who’s the pick to win 2021 Masters? Look for big names, hot hands

    Tee times are locked in for Thursday and Friday of the tournament.

  • Jordan Spieth a winner again heading to Augusta National

    Jordan Spieth was a 20-year-old with a 30-year-old head on his shoulders when he first played the Masters and nearly won until Bubba Watson rallied over the last 11 holes to beat him. It's amazing what winning can do in golf, and the timing was never better for Spieth. Spieth arrived at midday as the first full day of practice was in full swing on an Augusta National course that was far different from when the world's best players were there five months ago for the pandemic-postponed Masters in November.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • High court sides with Google in copyright fight with Oracle

    The high court said Google did nothing wrong in copying code to develop the Android operating system now used on most smartphones. To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. It also used about 11,500 lines of code copyrighted as part of Oracle's Java platform.