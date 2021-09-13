Coinbase to Raise $1.5 Billion in Bond Sale

Olga Kharif, Paula Seligson and Gowri Gurumurthy
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Coinbase Global Inc. is seeking to raise $1.5 billion in its first junk-bond offering, a deal that provides another stamp of approval for cryptocurrency and a sign that the nine-year-old firm is gaining mainstream acceptance even as regulators ramp up scrutiny.

The deal would provide cheap financing for the cryptocurrency exchange, which just received a warning from regulators about its plans to expand into the lending business. The bonds earned a BB+ rating from S&P Global Ratings and a Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, just one notch below investment grade.

In early pricing discussions, investors are evaluating yields in the low-4% range for the 10-year portion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s above the 2.89% average for companies with a similar credit rating that typically frequent the bond markets to raise cash.

A successful bond sale would be a major step for Coinbase, and underscores how crypto is becoming more widely accepted. For investors, the debt offers a way to get in on an industry that for the most part has turned to the equity markets for financing. Another motivation: Historically low interest rates are pushing many bond investors to search for yield in non-traditional sectors.

“You are going to see more cryptocurrency companies tapping the capital markets and receiving a warm response,” Mark Palmer, an analyst at BTIG, said in an interview. “There aren’t many ways through which fixed-income investors can access the cryptocurrency markets. Now we have one more.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is leading the deal, which may price as soon as Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The bond offering also includes a seven-year tranche.

Legitimizing Crypto

The capital raise will bolster the company’s balance sheet with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes. Those may include continued investments in product development, as well as potential investments in or acquisitions of other companies, products or technology, the company said. The deal will add almost $1.5 billion of cash to the balance sheet, for a total of about $5.85 billion, according to a copy of the offering memorandum seen by Bloomberg News.

“They’re an early stage company in terms of their age, but they’re not an early stage company in terms of their revenue and development,” Christopher White, chief executive officer of financial-services firm ViableMkts, said in an interview. “As the entire crypto asset becomes legitimized across the globe, the thoughts turn to how are you going to trade it, and Coinbase is already there.”

Coinbase, which went public earlier this year, ended the second quarter with $4.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and about $1.5 billion in non-current liabilities. The company is facing increasing competitive pressure from a slew of new and upcoming entrants, such as FTX.US and Bullish, whose backers are flush with cash. Bullish, due to launch later this year, is expected to be bankrolled with $10 billion in funding.

Extra cash could also help Coinbase expand internationally and increase the slate of services it offers. The company got a setback recently after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would sue if Coinbase launches its new interest-bearing account called Lend.

For many high-yield bond investors, cryptocurrencies and related assets remain a tough sell. Some money managers who declined to participate in Coinbase’s offering and who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to speak publicly said that they were unconvinced about the company’s long-term prospects. They said they’re also unsure of Coinbase’s ability to stave off competition as digital currencies become more widely accepted and its resilience in the face of sudden drops in the price of Bitcoin.

S&P, Moody’s

“We regard the company’s very low leverage, strong liquidity, a solid market share of crypto assets on its platform and a strong track record of avoiding security breaches since inception as rating strengths,” S&P said in a statement Monday. “These are balanced by its reliance on retail transaction revenue, elevated volatility in the asset class, and competitive risk in a nascent asset class.”

Moody’s cited the firm’s “leading franchise in offering crypto-based services to a large number of retail and institutional customers,” and said Coinbase has benefitted from strong revenue and earnings growth.

Coinbase is also growing through acquisitions. Just this year, it bought analytics provider Skew and crypto cloud service Bison Trails.

Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, adding a layer of risk for investors in the industry. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is up more than 50% since the beginning of the year -- ranging between about $28,000 and $65,000. Smaller cryptocurrencies tend to swing even more. Coinbase’s shares are down less than 1% since their April debut, though they had shot higher right after their direct listing, before falling over the next month.

Companies are storming the bond market, taking advantage of an attractive funding environment. Borrowing costs are expected to rise when the Federal Reserve begins tapering its support for financial markets. MicroStrategy Inc. sold the first ever junk bond to fund Bitcoin purchases in June. Its $500 million of bonds due in 2028 have risen since then to over 102 cents on the dollar, according to Trace pricing data.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian mobile users struggle to make AppStore downloads before election

    Some Russian mobile users were unable to download updates from the AppStore on Monday and Apple reported an outage, as the authorities sought to block a banned tactical voting app ahead of parliamentary elections this week. The Kremlin is cracking down on online resources linked to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny and on technology used to evade online bans, which has caused major internet outages for the Russian public in the run-up to the Sept. 17-19 vote. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has told several U.S. firms, including Apple, to stop providing Navalny's team with the means to bypass its blocking efforts.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Sells Off

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Coinbase looking to raise $1.5 billion through debt offering

    The fundraising plans come less than a week after the company said U.S. regulators would sue the exchange if it went ahead with plans to launch a program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets. "This capital raise represents an opportunity to bolster our already-strong balance sheet with low-cost capital," Coinbase said in a statement. As one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase has benefited from the growing adoption of digital assets, but has also taken a hit from the volatility and regulatory scrutiny around it.

  • Coinbase Wants to Raise $1.5 Billion With a Bond Sale. The Stock Is Falling.

    Proceeds from the proposed private debt offering would be used for the likes of product development or acquisitions, the company said.

  • Coinbase to raise $1.5 billion in 'low cost capital' via private debt deal

    Coinbase Global Inc. on Monday announced plans to raise $1.5 billion in debt through a private offering of senior notes due 2028 and 2031 through a 144A transaction. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Coinbase and will be used for general corporate purposes including potential investments or acquisitions and products, the company said. "This capital raise represents an opportunity to bolster our already-strong balance sheet with low-cost capital," the company said. Shares

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Plans To Sue?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Brevan Howard expands further into crypto as institutional interest jumps

    Hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday that it was expanding its crypto business, the latest sign that institutional interest in the asset class is gaining momentum. Brevan, more famous for its bets on macroeconomic trends, has been among the most high-profile of major hedge funds moving into the world of crypto trading, known for its volatile markets and scope for outsize gains. The asset manager said it would launch a new unit, BH Digital, to manage cryptocurrency and digital assets.

  • With school year underway, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising for Illinois kids

    Newly released federal and state data shows COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing among Illinois children, along with outbreaks tied to schools, as the state tries to balance limiting the virus’s spread while keeping kids in class. Since July, in all regions of the state, the number of confirmed infections for school-age children has climbed at least through early September, the most ...

  • Investors Score Big On Five Companies Making $1 Billion A Day

    Warren Buffett may have panic sold some stocks — but he's still on top of the S&P 500 in at least one way: Sheer profitability.

  • Singapore bank DBS charts ambitious plans for digital exchange

    Singapore's DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20-30% annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability. In an interview, DBS's senior executives said DBS Digital Exchange, set up in December as a members-only bourse, is seeing robust demand from corporate investors, accredited individuals and investment firms that manage the fortunes of wealthy families. DBS's foray in the crypto business come after its CEO Piyush Gupta steered the bank to invest billions of dollars to upgrade its technology infrastructure over the past eight years as it embraced cloud computing and digitised its services.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.