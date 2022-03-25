Coinbase to Require Recipient Information for Crypto Transfers From Users in Canada, Singapore and Japan

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) will soon require its customers in Canada, Japan and Singapore who send cryptocurrency to another financial institution or exchange to provide the name, address and in the case of Japan, the destination wallet of the recipient.

Coinbase has been sending notices to its customers in those countries that the changes will take effect in early April in order to comply with local travel rules in those places.

Wait, then what’s the point of crypto/blockchain, being outside of fin.system and all.. I may be better of sending fiat money 😂 crypto freaks may not realise but the market is getting extremely regulated. #Coinbase #fail pic.twitter.com/PQ9Z5kQyNs — Eurasianomics (@eurasianomics) March 25, 2022

Coinbase didn't immediately respond to requests for additional comment on the moves, but confirmed that they were taking place.

The move does not seem to be going over well with Coinbase customers in those countries, who value the anonymity of transactions using cryptocurrency.

According to a FAQ provided by Coinbase, for Canadian users, sending more than CAD $1000 ($798) in crypto to a financial entity or other crypto exchange will require the name and address of the recipient. This will take effect starting April 4, Coinbase said, citing Canada's FINTRAC rules as reasons for the change.

For users in Singapore, all crypto transfers from a Coinbase user’s exchange wallet to an outside address will require the recipient's full name and country of residence. This will take effect on April 1, with Coinbase citing local Singaporean regulations.

And in Japan, all transfers of crypto assets to recipients outside of Japan must include the recipient’s name, address and destination wallet, according to the English translation of rules established by the Japan Cryptocurrency Trading Association (JVCEA). This will take effect on April 1.

