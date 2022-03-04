Coinbase Says Crypto Markets Resilient After Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Will Canny
·1 min read

Crypto markets have been reasonably resilient following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however it will be difficult to sustain the current performance given the shock to the broader global financial system, Coinbase said in a report on Thursday.

  • The key performance drivers for the crypto markets have become “more entangled” in February, as the escalation of geopolitical tensions have created more uncertainty regarding the possible normalization path to be taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), head of institutional research, David Duong said.

  • De-risking in the months before the attack and the rapid escalation of the Ukraine conflict led to massive liquidations that forced crypto markets to reach a bottom sooner than expected, Coinbase said.

  • This coupled with the view that the start of such large-scale conflicts tend to be buying opportunities, and the belief that it would be a relatively short lived conflict, have all contributed to the resilience, the note added.

  • These events may have convinced investors that global central banks would take a less aggressive approach to interest rate hikes, the report said.

  • Crypto markets have enjoyed a short term reprieve, but Coinbase said this was due to technical reasons, adding that “positioning has helped crypto markets retrace, but we think they remain in an unstable equilibrium.”

  • The exchange’s medium term outlook is that the broader market needs more time to stabilize before it can start to perform, which may happen towards the end of Q2.

  • Prior to the invasion, a quicker recovery was expected, but investors will now likely need more clarity around the timing of peak inflation and the Fed’s rate hike cycle before they are willing to deploy more capital, the note added.

Read more: Bitcoin Slips Under $42K While Active Supply Reaches Yearly High

Recommended Stories

  • This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

    The sell-off in the stock market is creating some value opportunities for investors willing to start dipping their toes in the water.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own about $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.

  • What Market Sell-Off? This Tech Stock Is Flying in 2022

    Shares of this cybersecurity specialist are crushing the broader market and seem primed for more upside.

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • After Russia invaded Ukraine, Credit Suisse asked investors to destroy documents linked to oligarch yacht loans, report says

    Credit Suisse's letter to investors come as the US, UK, and the EU sanctioned Russian oligarchs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Is W.P. Carey's Dividend in Trouble?

    One of the more diversified real estate investment trusts (REITs) on the scene, W.P. Carey  (NYSE: WPC), is at first blush a reliable dividend payer. The company has been making regular shareholder payouts since way back in 1998; as such, it's on the cusp of Dividend Aristocrat status. Before we take a microscope to the dividend, let's take a moment to explore how W.P. Carey earns its money and what makes the REIT stand apart from many peers.

  • 3 Real Estate Stocks That Are Practically Money Machines

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow investors to own a stake in unique properties. These niche real estate companies can sometimes dominate their categories, allowing them to print money for their business and dividends for their shareholders.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of telemedicine specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) won a rare buy rating on Wall Street today when Argus Research announced it was upgrading the shares from hold to buy -- and assigning the company a $95 price target that implies 36% upside from today's prices. Early in his note covered by StreetInsider.com, Argus analyst John Eade wrote, "After years of operating losses despite robust revenue growth, Teladoc is now on a clear path to profitability."