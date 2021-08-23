Coinbase Says USDC Reserves to Be Held In Cash, Short-Term Treasurys From September

Greg Ahlstrand
Coinbase President and COO Emilie Choi said in a tweet that the crypto exchange’s earlier language, that every USDC is “backed by a dollar in a bank account,” could have been clearer.

  • Coinbase “should have moved faster” to update such statements on its website when Circle shared its May report on USDC reserves in late July, Choi wrote. “That was a mistake and Coinbase takes ownership for that.”

  • Choi also wrote that “USDC has always been fully backed by reserves equal to or greater than the USDC in circulation, giving users the ability to always redeem 1 USD Coin for US$1.00.”

  • Changes in the investment portfolio for USDC reserves began in May 2021 and will not extend past September, Choi wrote.

