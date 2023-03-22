Coinbase stock drops after SEC Wells notice, a possible prelude to 'enforcement action'

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

American crypto giant Coinbase received a Wells notice today from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In the wake of Coinbase's filing regarding the Wells notice, shares of the company are off sharply in after-hours trading.

Per a Coinbase SEC filing regarding the matter, the company writes that the government agency's staff has "advised the Company that it made a 'preliminary determination' to recommend that the SEC file an enforcement action against the Company alleging violations of the federal securities law."

The SEC also took legal action today against Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, for possible securities violations.

Chaos in US banks could push crypto industry toward decentralization

In response to the news, Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong struck a confident posture, tweeting that his company is "right on the law, confident in the facts, and welcome the opportunity for Coinbase (and by extension the broader crypto community) to get before a court."

In a separate tweet that came as part of the same thread, Armstrong cited his company's SEC review during its IPO process, and the fact that its S-1 filing included "57 references to staking," a process by which cryptocurrency owners can lock a portion of their digital assets, usually for some sort of return. The SEC has taken action against other crypto exchanges including Kraken, which paid a $30 million fine and the end to its "staking-as-a-service" offering, in the words of the SEC.

At the time, SEC language appeared to indicate that staking through a third-party service can run afoul of securities law. The Coinbase Wells notice, and the company's comments directly following, indicate that ensuing events could lead to more regulatory clarity on when staking becomes an activity that falls under regular securities law, and when it is allowed without additional legal oversight.

Crypto regulation around the world is a hot topic due to the amount of capital flowing through the decentralized economic landscape, the need for customer protection, and the simple fact that being a somewhat new technology, blockchain-based assets and activity thereof is still nesting inside of existing government rules regarding investing.

As of the time of writing, after shedding around 8.2% of its worth during regular trading, shares of Coinbase are off another 13.8% in after-hours trading.

  • SEC Warns Coinbase of Potential Securities Charges

    Coinbase Global said the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent the company a "Wells Notice."

  • SEC Warns Coinbase of Enforcement Over Its Staking Rewards Products

    The SEC's crackdown on crypto staking has hit Coinbase, one month after it fined Kraken $30 million over staking.

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • U.S. SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over some crypto products

    Shares of Coinbase dropped nearly 13% to $67.33 in extended trading after the company said on Wednesday that the regulator had issued it a Wells notice - a formal declaration that SEC staff intend to recommend an enforcement action. The potential enforcement actions would be tied to aspects of Coinbase's spot market as well as its Earn, Prime and Wallet products, the company said.

  • Coinbase's Landmark Supreme Court Hearing Breaks New Ground for Crypto

    While the actual litigation has very little to do with crypto, as the case is about the use of arbitration clauses, a crypto company is resolving a broader business issue.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood manages several funds through her company Ark Invest that focus on innovative growth. While no company or investment analyst can promise comparable growth, investors hold tremendous potential for outsized gains with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Roku currently makes up about 5.6% of Cathie Wood's combined portfolios, and it has become more troubled as of late.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.