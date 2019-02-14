Coinbase Stops Holding Bitcoin SV Hostage, Will Traders Dump Craig Wright’s Crypto?

In a note to users today, Coinbase announced that it has finally made Bitcoin SV balances available for withdrawal. Users have been complaining for months about their Bitcoin SV, which peaked shortly after launch at over $200. It has since then been in steady decline, and the announcement by both Coinbase and Waves Platform today that BSV balances will be made available might stimulate a dumping frenzy on the coin.
Coinbase Allows Crypto Traders to Claim Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV was the product of last year’s Bitcoin Cash hard fork. | Source: Shutterstock
The note reads, in part:
“The competing chain, known as Bitcoin SV, resulted in a forked coin now commonly referred to as BSV. When the hard fork occurred, the BSV blockchain used the amount of BCH associated with an address at the time of the fork to determine the amount of BSV that would be allocated to the parallel address on the BSV blockchain. As such, the amount of BSV now available in your Coinbase.com account is the same as the amount of BCH that was in your Coinbase (Coinbase.com and Coinbase Pro) account at the time of the hard fork.”
