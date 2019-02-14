Coinbase Stops Holding Bitcoin SV Hostage, Will Traders Dump Craig Wright’s Crypto?

In a note to users today, Coinbase announced that it has finally made Bitcoin SV balances available for withdrawal. Users have been complaining for months about their Bitcoin SV, which peaked shortly after launch at over $200. It has since then been in steady decline, and the announcement by both Coinbase and Waves Platform today that BSV balances will be made available might stimulate a dumping frenzy on the coin.

Coinbase Allows Crypto Traders to Claim Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV was the product of last year’s Bitcoin Cash hard fork. | Source: Shutterstock

The note reads, in part: