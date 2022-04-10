Coinbase suspends purchase orders in India, removes support for UPI days after launch

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Crypto giant Coinbase has suspended support for UPI payments instrument on its app in India, making its eponymous exchange non-functional again for any purchase orders less than four days after launching the trading service in the world's second largest internet market.

Users in India attempting to purchase any token listed on Coinbase app are being informed that the UPI payment method is "currently unavailable." The app urges users to try another payments method, but currently it doesn't support any other method for purchases in the country, according to users, tests, and company's own support page. (It continues to support Immediate Payment Service for selling tokens.)

The move follows a strange statement from the National Payments Corporation of India, the governing body that oversees UPI in the country, which said hours after Coinbase's India launch earlier this week that it was not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI payments instrument. Coinbase began testing UPI payments in India several weeks ago.

A Coinbase executive talking about UPI payments in India at the company's maiden Thursday event. (Image credits: Coinbase)

In a statement later that day, Coinbase said it was committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities and said it was experimenting with other payments methods. TechCrunch had asked Coinbase on Thursday if it planned to continue to support UPI payments while it engaged with various authorities. The company did not respond to the question.

The statement from the payments body, a special division of India’s central bank, underscored why other crypto exchanges in India have had troubles with supporting UPI, the most popular way Indians transact online.

Crypto is not illegal in the South Asian market, but the Reserve Bank of India continues to maintain that virtual digital assets need more scrutiny. India’s Supreme Court overturned the Reserve Bank of India’s ban on crypto over two years ago, but banks, by and large, continue to side with the central bank. The NPCI’s statement appeared to suggest that UPI is still a no-go for crypto in India.

The scuffle comes at a time when India's new rule on taxing crypto income at 30% has gone into effect. On one hand, India is appearing to give crypto legitimacy, but the financial institutions in the country are still playing hard to get.

Coinbase's arrival in India earlier this week sought to solidify its presence in the country, where it employs about 300 people and is an active investor in many local crypto startups including the two leading local exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX.

Brian Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive of Coinbase, said earlier this week the firm was making a long-term bet on India and planned to more than triple its headcount in the country to 1,000 this year.

FTX, a much younger crypto exchange and increasingly a major rival of Coinbase, has also started to expand its presence in India. The firm’s venture arm is engaging with a handful of startups in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter. It is also in talks to back the Indian fantasy sports startup MPL, TechCrunch reported last week.

Recommended Stories

  • These were the 5 worst performing cryptos over the past week amid the bitcoin bear market

    With more than 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence and counting, there are more than triple the number of crypto coins than there are US stocks.

  • "Win super bowls on a consistent basis" – Desmond Ridder talks NFL future

    "Win super bowls on a consistent basis" – Desmond Ridder talks NFL future

  • Exclusive-Sri Lanka to seek $3 billion to stave off crisis -finance minister

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will need about $3 billion in external assistance over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items including fuel and medicine, Finance Minister Ali Sabry told Reuters on Saturday. The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by power cuts and shortages which have drawn protesters out on to the streets and put President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under mounting pressure. "It's a Herculean task," said Sabry in his first interview since taking office this week, referring to finding $3 billion in bridge financing as the country readies for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month.

  • They survived Russian occupation. Now they grapple with the trauma – and an uncertain future.

    Ukrainians who survived the Russian occupation near Kyiv are speaking out about the horrors they witnessed — and what comes next.

  • U.N. Envoy Angelina Jolie Outlines What Constitutes 'War Crimes' amid International Conflicts

    "Breaking these rules is a war crime," Angelina Jolie wrote on Instagram on Friday as she posted excerpts from the Geneva Conventions along with a basic summary of the rules of warfare

  • Russia complains to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine -Turkish bureaucrat

    Russia has complained to Turkey over its sale of Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine, a high level Turkish bureaucrat said on Friday, but added the sales were by a private Turkish company and not state-to-state deals. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what he called a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • López Obrador: What's behind Mexican leader's recall referendum?

    The unprecedented mid-term referendum was called not by the opposition but the president himself.

  • Stacey Abrams win in Georgia will lead to ‘cold war’ with Florida, DeSantis says

    Florida governor and potential Republican presidential contender says, ‘I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north’DeSantis takes on Disney in latest culture war battle Stacey Abrams arrives to speak during the North America's Building Trades Union's Legislative Conference in Washington this week. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, predicted a “cold war” with Georgia if it elects the Democrat and voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams as governo

  • The Best Airline Bet Might Be the One That Owns an Oil Refinery

    JetBlue Airways will have to convince the Justice Department that its takeover proposal for Spirit won’t hurt competition, and that conversation could be awkward. For investors, Delta Air Lines looks like a better bet.

  • Unlike Ukraine, where Russia is the threat, Americans see each other as the threat | Opinion

    We don’t need more unity.

  • Ukraine conflict hurts Russian science, as West pulls funding

    Dozens of international scientists have arrived each year since 2000 at Russia's remote Northeast Science Station on the Kolyma River in Siberia to study climate change in the Arctic environment. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany's Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry froze the funding used to pay personnel at the research station and to maintain instruments that measure how quickly climate change is thawing Arctic permafrost and how much methane - a potent planet-warming gas - is being released.

  • Watch: Mountain lion goes on the attack in front of hikers

    A mountain lion on the trail stopped a group of hikers in its tracks in a unique encounter at Big Bend National Park in Texas.

  • UPS Stock Has Dropped for 7 Straight Days. It’s About to Go to 8.

    UPS stock is on an ignominious streak. There hasn't been much company-specific news to blame the slide on.

  • Pakistani court jails Islamist Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years

    LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) -A Pakistani court has jailed Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, founder of the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a deadly 2008 attack in India, for 31 years in connection with terrorism financing, court documents showed. Saeed was found guilty of multiple breaches in two cases but it was not immediately clear how much jail time the new verdict would entail given his current incarceration and the fact that his sentences run concurrently. "The sentences awarded to convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed run concurrently of this case and of previously awarded, if any," a the court said in an order, dated April 7, that was seen by Reuters on Friday.

  • TikTokers who criticized Kylie Jenner's swim collection are giving Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line rave reviews

    Some TikTokers who reviewed Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's swimwear lines say the SKIMS items offer better quality and coverage.

  • Ukraine war ignites protests in Peru as inflation anger goes global

    Marcelo Gonzales is tired and angry about rapidly increasing living costs in his dusty village on Peru's desert coast, where food and fuel inflation inflamed by the war in Ukraine has ignited protests that threaten to destabilize the government. The social upheaval in the Andean country underscores how the impact of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine is rippling around the world, with leaders in Sri Lanka and Pakistan also under public pressure over difficult economic conditions. Inflation in Peru has reached its highest level in a quarter of a century, hammering people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic since early 2020.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: With Shanghai Locked Down, This Upstart May Seize Tesla's EV Crown

    Tesla Shanghai has been closed for several days due to Covid shudowns. BYD sales could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Cybertruck Makes Cameo At Tesla Austin Plant Opening

    Tesla delivered roughly a handful of Model Ys at its Texas factory launch Thursday night. Meanwhile, the EV maker continues to deal with a factory shutdown in Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases. Tesla and state regulators in China also recalled more than 127,000 Model 3s to fix a semiconductor component.

  • Deshaun Watson’s Risk of NFL Discipline Rises as Lawsuits Expand

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson recently avoided criminal charges over allegations that he assaulted massage therapists, but 22 civil lawsuits against him stand, and in two of them, theories of unlawful acts have expanded. The further the litigation goes, the more insight for the NFL, which could punish Watson at any time. On April 4, […]

  • Chinese authorities admit 'weaknesses' in handling of Shaanxi human trafficking case

    Authorities in northwest China admitted there were problems with how the local government handled the case of a missing woman in 2010, whom police discovered recently to be the same victim of a high-profile human trafficking case in Shaanxi Province, China. Yulin City’s government in Shaanxi Province said it has disciplined 13 cadres from Jiaxian County for their “neglect of duty in population management” in the handling of the 2010 missing person case, reported South China Morning Post. The victim was initially thought to be named Tang Xiaoyu, but the government’s investigation report identified her by her original surname Tao.