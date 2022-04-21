Coinbase in Talks to Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BtcTurk for About $3.2B: Report

Eliza Gkritsi
·1 min read

Crytpo exchange Coinbase (COIN) is in talks to buy Turkey’s BtcTurk, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a paywalled article by MergerMarket.

  • The deal could be worth around $3.2 billion, MergerMarket’s five sources said, according to Bloomberg. A term sheet has been signed and the company is doing its technical due diligence.

  • At least part of the deal could be a share swap, one of the sources told MergerMarket.

  • Other crypto exchanges including Binance, OKX and Bybit have set up operations in Turkey, where crypto has been a popular investment because of the local currency’s decline.

  • Founded in 2013, BtcTurk is one of the country’s oldest crypto exchanges and counts 4.5 million pro users, according to one of Turkey’s top newspapers, Cumhuriyet. It has recorded $200 million in trading volume in the past 24 hours, compared with $179 million for its biggest local competitor, Paribu, according to CoinMarketCap data.

  • BtcTurk had not responded to a request for comment by publication time.

