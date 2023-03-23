Coinbase tumbles ahead of the bell after SEC warning

MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·3 min read

Shares of Coinbase are tumbling 18% before the opening bell Thursday after the cryptocurrency trading platform received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it could face securities charges.

The cryptocurrency trading platform said in an SEC filing that it had received a Wells Notice from the agency, which indicates that regulators believe laws protecting investors were violated.

Among the practices being targeted by the SEC is “staking,” which is “Coinbase Earn” by the company.

Users of trading platforms can stake their cryptocurrency, essentially locking up some of their assets, in exchange for payment later, much like earning interest rates in a savings account. Those assets are used by platforms like Coinbase Global Inc. to guarantee other transactions taking place on the blockchain.

The SEC says Coinbase and other platforms must register as a securities platform to offer such services, and only after it is approved by the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance.

A Wells Notice for Coinbase is another warning shot from SEC Chair Gary Gensler who is attempting to establish the agency's oversight of crypto firms when they wander into areas typically associated with banking.

Kraken, a rival crypto exchange platform, agreed to settle in February for $30 million and to stop offering staking as a service.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sent out several tweets late Wednesday criticizing the SEC.

“Going forward the legal process will provide an open and public forum before an unbiased body where we will be able to make clear for all to see that the SEC simply has not been fair, reasonable, or even demonstrated a seriousness of purpose when it comes to its engagement on digital assets,” Armstrong tweeted.

In a blog post, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said that the SEC matter was a “disappointing development.”

“Rest assured, Coinbase products and services continue to operate as usual,” Grewal said.

In January New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting potential criminal activity.

Under the terms of the settlement, the San Francisco company agreed to pay a $50 million penalty to New York state and will invest another $50 million in its compliance program. An independent monitor installed by the state will work with Coinbase for a year to oversee compliance.

That same month, Coinbase announced that it was cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. Coinbase announced the elimination of 1,100 jobs in June, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, in a first round of cuts.

Coinbase was founded in 2012 and has no headquarters. It went public in April 2021 by listing its stock directly and skipping the traditional process of hiring underwriters.

Cryptocurrency has been on a tear this year after plunging severely in 2022. Bitcoin climbed another 3% Thursday to $27,700 and is now up 68% for the year in an era of mass layoffs in the tech sector and widespread anxiety about stability in the U.S. banking sector.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • The Only Bank Stock I'm Buying Is the 1 Warren Buffett Is Actively Selling

    As this Berkshire Hathaway holding of 17 years is being jettisoned by the Oracle of Omaha, I'm confidently buying.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

    AMD, ASLE and ALCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 22, 2023.

  • Dow sinks more than 500 points after Fed delivers soft rate hike but Powell pushes back on expectations of cuts this year

    When asked if rate cuts are coming this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, "That's not our baseline expectation."

  • Time to Buy These 3 Dividend Kings

    Here are three of the highest-ranked Dividend Kings at the moment who have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now

    The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is on track to be this century's most revolutionary technology trend. For investors looking to take part in the AI revolution, the current bear market for growth stocks presents an opportunity. The next bull market is somewhere on the horizon, and building positions in top artificial intelligence companies could be a path to scoring huge wins over the long term.