Coinbase valued above $100 billion, ahead of direct listing

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was valued at just over $100 billion in a recent private market share sale ahead of its upcoming public listing, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: Coinbase could go public at a higher initial valuation than any other U.S. tech company since Facebook.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

By the numbers: Coinbase generated $141 million of net income on $691 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, according to documents shared with investors.

  • The company disclosed a $30 million net loss on $530 million in revenue for full-year 2019.

  • None of these revenue numbers include 2021, during which the price and trading volume of Bitcoin has skyrocketed.

Share sale: Coinbase last month launched a secondary share sale via Nasdaq Private Markets (f.k.a. Second Market), offering up to 1.8 million shares in weekly batches.

  • The goal was to help Coinbase determine a reference price for its public offering, which will be done via direct listing instead of IPO.

  • The initial batch of 75,000 shares was sold on Jan. 29 at $200 per share. That worked out to a valuation of nearly $54 billion, compared to the $8 billion valuation Coinbase received during its prior venture capital round in late 2018.

  • The next two batches were sold at $301 and $303, respectively.

  • The most recent batch of 127,000 shares was sold Friday at $373, which works out to a valuation of $100.23 billion.

Between the lines: It's unclear if the secondary share sale is still useful to Coinbase for the purpose of determining a reference point for direct listing, given the upward surge.

  • Axios also was unable to learn how much longer Coinbase plans to keep it open.

Go deeper: Coinbase offers crypto industry legitimacy

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk, World’s Wealthiest Person, Touts Bitcoin Over Cash

    As SpaceX raised $850 million with a round of funding from Sequoia Capital and other institutional investors, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reclaimed the title of world's richest person, with a net...

  • 'Vaccines are just the start, vaccinations are the real goal': Qualtrics CEO

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Qualtrics is helping distribute vaccines and why its important to see a jump in vaccination numbers.

  • Data Firm Sportradar Being Valued at $10+ Billion in Talks to Go Public

    Sportradar is being valued north of $10 billion in its ongoing conversations with potential buyers, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. The sports data firm, which is looking to go public, is speaking with multiple SPACs about deals in the $10-12 billion range, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the […]

  • ‘I am not a cat’: Chaotic GameStop hearing provides tense exchanges, humor as lawmakers grill key players in saga

    The GameStop hearing, which was referred to as “political theater” at some points, didn’t disappoint those looking for a bit of drama and humor.

  • Why Everyone Wants an Invite to Clubhouse Crypto

    The 11-month old audio app is the latest vector for crypto adoption – memes and all. Here's why everyone wants in.

  • Romeo Power Surges On Deal To Develop Next-Gen EV Battery Technology

    Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) shares were advancing Friday following a deal announced by the company. What Happened: Romeo, which provides battery packs for commercial fleets, announced a memorandum of understanding with Ecellix to develop and launch next-generation battery technology. The strategic partnership will leverage Ecellix's ultra-high capacity eCell technology and Romeo's battery pack, modules and battery management system to create advanced electrification solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. Ecellix's eCell micro-porous silicon anode battery materials aim to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries. Related Link: Competition Intensifies For Commercial Vehicle Battery Makers Why It's Important: The strategic partnership, the companies said, will lead to the development of battery tech with market-leading range, faster charge times, maximized uptime and increased profit per mile. The combination of Ecellix's high energy density materials and Romeo's advanced truck battery architecture has the potential to reduce the weight of a 1-megawatt-hour battery pack by up to 9,900 pounds. This would mean a reduction in the weight of a battery-electric Class 8 truck by up to 25%, giving a range of over 600 miles. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ecellix. Their battery material technology is impressive, adding up to 50% more energy to current generation lithium-ion batteries," said Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power, said in a statement. RMO Price Action: Romeo shares were advacing 2.94% to $14.73 at last check Friday. Related Link: Exclusive: Romeo Power's CEO On 'The Electrification Decade' See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on QuantumScape, Fisker, Bearish On Lordstown, Romeo Power© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person as he and Jeff Bezos keep jockeying for the lead

    As shares of Amazon and Tesla rise and fall, the companies' executives gain and lose billions. But this time it was SpaceX that handed Musk the lead.

  • Robinhood Rival Webull Raises New Funds at $1 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Webull, the Chinese-owned brokerage that runs one of the fastest-growing retail trading platforms in the U.S., raised $150 million in a new financing round that gives the startup more firepower to compete with Robinhood Markets.The fundraising valued Webull’s parent company at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. A Webull spokesperson declined to comment.The brokerage, founded by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alum Wang Anquan, has benefited from the surge in trading by individual investors as stock prices soar to all-time highs. Webull has positioned itself as the go-to platform for disgruntled users of Robinhood, whose restrictions last month on highly volatile stocks including GameStop Corp. sparked outrage from some customers and drew criticism from politicians.Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, who has defended his firm’s decisions as necessary to meet clearing demands, is among those scheduled to appear at a congressional hearing about the GameStop saga on Thursday.Like Robinhood, Webull offers free stock trades with a slick online interface. The Chinese-owned firm has tried to differentiate itself with more sophisticated investment tools and more responsive customer service.At the end of 2020, Webull said it was receiving an average of about 850 transfers from other U.S. brokerage accounts every day, roughly half of which it estimated came from Robinhood. In late January, as Robinhood came under fire for restricting trades in GameStop, Webull said new account signups were 1,548% higher than the seven-day average.Wang, who left Alibaba to help run the finance unit at Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Corp. before striking out on his own, founded Webull’s parent company, Fumi Technology, in 2016. He owned a stake of about 35% as of December, according to Chinese corporate registration records. Funds affiliated with Xiaomi owned at least 14%, while a unit of Chinese wealth manager Noah Holdings Ltd. owned about 9%. It’s unclear which investors participated in the latest funding round.Webull is overseen from New York by Anthony Denier, the firm’s chief executive officer. He said in an interview late last year that Webull was planning to raise more than $100 million in a funding round that would “bring in very big, well-known U.S. investors” and give the firm “unicorn status.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Las Vegas Casinos Have No Recovery in Sight

    After the year Las Vegas casinos had in 2020, investors may be looking for a recovery to take shape in the second half of 2021, and pick up speed next year. Certainly broadly distributed COVID-19 vaccines and easing of casino floor restrictions will help, but there's still no convention business occurring in Las Vegas and little in the way of gambling going on. The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority recently released its December data showing visitor volume to the city plunged 64% from 2019 and is down 55% year to date.

  • Fed sees 'considerable' risk of ongoing U.S. business failures

    The risks of ongoing business failures in the United States "remain considerable" even as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said on Friday in its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Business borrowing "now stands near historic highs," the U.S. central bank said in the report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will present the report in hearings before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

  • North America’s First Bitcoin ETF Hits $165M Trade Volume in First Day: Report

    The Canadian fund has experienced a flurry of demand but in the U.S. a bitcoin ETF is an unrealized desire.

  • Surpassing Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Is Again The World's Richest Person

    Jeff Bezos is once again the richest man in the world. Thanks to the drop in Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA), whose stock fell 2.4% on Wednesday, the founder of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) regained his place at the top of the world’s richest people chart, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a personal fortune of $191 billion, Bezos stands up to Elon Musk ($190 billion), who ranked number one for six weeks. Musk's rise to number one took place in early January 2020, when Tesla's shares rose 743% over the year, with a $106 billion increase. The Other Fat Cats: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates has a net worth of $137 billion, thanks to which he took the third place in the ranking, followed by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC: LVMUY) CEO Bernard Arnault with $116 billion, and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ranking fifth thanks to his $104 billion. Space Challenge: This is a challenge by means of equity destined to move into orbit. In fact, the two richest people also own two aerospace research companies: Blue Origin and SpaceX. On February 2nd, Bezos stepped down from his role as CEO of Amazon to pursue his other activities, and referring to Blue Origin he said: “This is the most important job I am doing.” See Also: Elon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: Report Blue Origin will be wrestling with Musk's Space X, which has managed to establish itself in recent years. Both are now competing on several strategic contracts within the US space missions. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFrom Inception To Date: How Bitcoin Touched ,000Audi Challenges Tesla With New Electric Sedan E-Tron GT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's trade czar nominee Tai to get Feb. 25 Senate confirmation hearing

    President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, will get a confirmation hearing next week, a key step for the new administration to start rebuilding battered trade ties with U.S. allies. The Senate Finance Committee said in a statement on Thursday it had scheduled a 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) hearing for Tai on Feb. 25. Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat, said Tai had the needed experience to succeed in the role and vowed to advance her nomination as quickly as possible.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Pulls Back Slightly Against Yen

    The US dollar has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noise in this pair overall.

  • Biden 'picked the right people' to tackle climate change, Bill Gates says

    Bill Gates has laid out a thirty-year plan on the climate crisis, the first stretch of which will be overseen by President Joe Biden. A first review of the administration’s effort so far from the former Microsoft CEO is positive.

  • How Ken Griffin’s Citadel transformed financial markets

    Hedge fund boss Ken Griffin is more than a little paranoid. Over the past four decades, he has quietly but methodically built a financial powerhouse intended to rival the likes of Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley, with grand ambitions to transform America’s financial landscape with a relentless technical edge. Behind the sparkly quant hedge fund that launched his Wall Street career stands his inconspicuously profitable trading operation, Citadel Securities.

  • Cautious Airbus forecast disappoints after 2020 loss

    European planemaker Airbus axed its dividend for a second year and forecast flat deliveries in 2021 as it braces for more coronavirus uncertainty in the wake of an annual loss. Rival Boeing has yet to set out detailed targets, having been mired in a separate crisis over the grounding of its 737 MAX, which helped Airbus to reclaim the title of largest global jetmaker. However, several analysts warned that the deliberately cautious delivery forecast from Airbus jarred with the company's more optimistic plans on production.

  • GameStop briefly rallies after 'Roaring Kitty' testifies to Congress

    Shares of GameStop briefly reversed losses on Thursday after the trader known as Roaring Kitty told a congressional hearing he remained optimistic about the stock following its recent rally and selloff. Keith Gill, 34, known on YouTube as Roaring Kitty and widely followed on Reddit's popular Wallstreetbets trading forum, addressed the hearing over video from a red videogaming chair. In the background was a poster of a kitten dangling by a paw with the caption "Hang in there!," an apparent message to fellow GameStop investors, many of whom now face deep losses after buying at the height of the stock's rally.

  • Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws

    Thousands of protesting farmers blocked trains on Thursday by sitting on railroad tracks in parts of northern India to press their demand for the repeal of new agricultural reform laws that have triggered months of massive protests. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Joint Farmers’ Front, organized four-hour blockades of trains at two dozen locations. Television showed protesters sitting on railroad tracks in Hapur, Modinagar, Kurukshetra and several other places in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states.

  • Australia Unemployment Falls Further as Recovery Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s unemployment rate declined in January as a second round of central bank stimulus combined with a big-spending government budget accelerated the economy’s recovery and further boosted hiring.The jobless rate fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in December, versus economists’ estimate of 6.5%, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday in Sydney. Employment advanced by 29,100 in January, compared with an expected 30,000 gain, driven by the state of Victoria that’s still rebounding from its second lockdown. The participation rate was 66.1%, slightly below the forecast 66.2%.“Australia has recouped almost all the jobs lost in April/May 2020 at the depths of the recession and nationwide lockdown,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “While the unemployment rate remains higher, it is heading in the right direction.”The Australian dollar edged up immediately after the data and was trading at 77.54 U.S. cents at 1:26 p.m. in Sydney.Australia is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as the relative containment of Covid-19 boosts confidence and encourages cashed-up households to spend. That’s prompted firms to resume hiring and swelled the labor force back to near its pre-pandemic level.The Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this month announced it was extending its quantitative easing program by a further A$100 billion ($77.6 billion) and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024. It’s trying to keep a lid on a currency that left unchecked could hurt exports and employment.Among other details in today’s jobs report:Monthly hours worked decreased by 4.9%, with Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labour Statistics at the ABS, noting that more Australians than usual took leave in the first two weeks of JanuaryUnderemployment fell 0.4 percentage point to 8.1% and under-utilization declined 0.6 percentage point to 14.5%Full-time jobs surged by 59,000 and part-time roles fell 29,800Unemployment fell in all states except for South Australia; Victoria recorded a 1.3% surge in monthly employmentWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...“Underemployment has continued to decline, but a significant degree of slack remains in the labor market. Closed borders, which limits labor supply from overseas migration, could accelerate the pace at which labor market slack is reabsorbed over 2021.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click hereThe central bank earlier this month also released updated forecasts showing the economy will grow 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022 and the jobless rate will fall to around 6% by the end of this year and 5.5% at the end of 2022. Under an optimistic scenario for the economy, the unemployment rate would fall to 4.75% by the end of next year.The RBA late last year cut interest rates and its three-year yield target to 0.10% and initiated a quantitative easing program to lower borrowing costs across the economy. That came on the heels of the government announcing tax cuts, incentives for firms to invest and hire and infrastructure projects to boost activity.Yet there are risks ahead as remaining government wage subsidies are set to expire in March, potentially triggering job cuts and bankruptcies. The RBA has labeled how households and businesses adjust to the taper of stimulus as “a key uncertainty.”“We expect robust jobs growth to continue in 2021, although we are mindful of risks around the termination of Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy in March and note overall unemployment is likely to remain well above levels consistent with ‘full employment’ and faster wages growth,” said Andrew Boak, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief economist for Australia.(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.