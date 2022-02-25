Coinbase’s Wu Departs for Crypto VC Fund Archetype

Muyao Shen and Yueqi Yang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s Katherine Wu is leaving to join Archetype, an early-stage crypto venture capital firm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wu was most recently a senior manager at Coinbase, focusing on ventures and ecosystem development. She co-hosted Coinbase’s podcast “Around the Block” on crypto trends.

“I will continue to invest & support the best founders in the crypto ecosystem, but also excited to spend time exploring some side projects,” Wu said while announcing her departure on Twitter. She confirmed separately to Bloomberg News that she was joining Archetype as a venture partner.

Wu previously worked at Notation Capital, a venture capital firm, and Messari, a crypto research and data platform. She joined Coinbase in September.

Last year, Coinbase’s venture capital arm dramatically increased its investments, pouring money into nearly 150 deals that focused in large part on supporting Web3 projects and services.

Archetype was founded by Ash Egan, who has been investing in crypto companies and protocols since 2015 and previously co-founded ConsenSys Ventures, according to the company’s website.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Continues to Buy Crypto Even as Market Struggles

    Coinbase purchased $500 million in crypto assets in August and has bought even more over the past few weeks.

  • How to Send Crypto to Ukraine Without Getting Scammed

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has generated an outpouring of sympathy in the crypto community and beyond. Keep your crypto in a secure crypto wallet. This wallet in turn can be kept on an exchange platform such as Coinbase , Crypto.com, Blockchain.com, Binance, Gemini, FTX US or Kraken.

  • How the Lawyers See Sanctions Affecting Russian Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity traders are grappling with a host of Western sanctions on Russia, but they’re not yet prohibiting deals with the country. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateOn Thursday, the U.S.,

  • Asana Shares Tumble Despite Stock Buying Spree by CEO

    Shares in the workflow software management company had rallied after CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought stock but they are falling again today.

  • Is the S&P500 ready for 5500+?

    On Thursday the S&P500 (SPX) bottomed at $4115 on news Russia had invaded Ukraine. Bear market? Market crash? Not so fast.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu Popped Today

    If the West cuts off Russian banks from international markets, will Russians switch to cryptocurrencies?

  • South Korean Crypto Firms Prepping to Meet the FATF Travel Rule

    South Korean crypto organizations have officially started partnering with CODE, a joint venture formed to meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) travel rule.

  • Uniswap leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, rallying 1.74% to $8.97. Six additional currencies posted raises Friday.

  • Fed should lift rates a full percentage point by mid-year -Waller

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday laid out the case for a "concerted" effort to rein in inflation, calling for raising interest rates a full percentage point by mid-year, starting with a half-percentage-point hike in March if data in coming weeks continues to point to an "exceedingly hot" economy. "I believe appropriate interest rate policy brings the target range up to 1 to 1.25 percent early in the summer," Waller said at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Economic Forecast Project. The Fed should also start trimming its $9 trillion balance sheet "no later than" its July meeting, he said.

  • The Unlikely Fix to Crypto's Privacy Failures: Government

    The industry can't fix what ails Web 2 without support from states like the U.S., says CoinDesk's chief content officer.

  • 5 Essential Questions About Crypto Taxes

    Cost basis, fair market value and date of receival can be difficult, if not impossible, to document. Staking, which can involve thousands of continuous, crypto-based transactions at varying fair market values, presents its own challenges.

  • Ukrainian volunteer group raises $4 million in bitcoin since Russian invasion, research shows

    A Ukrainian volunteer group that provides equipment to the country's army has received over $4 million in bitcoin donations since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic. London-based Elliptic said earlier this month that donations to Ukrainian volunteer and hacking groups had soared as Russian troops massed near the border. One Ukrainian volunteer group, Come Back Alive, received $3 million in a single bitcoin donation alone on Friday, Elliptic said, though the identity of those behind the donations was unclear as bitcoin and other tokens can be sent and received anonymously.

  • European Parliament Postpones Vote on Crypto Regulations Indefinitely

    A leaked draft has drawn criticism for including a provision that sought to ban the use of cryptocurrencies that rely on proof-of-work.

  • People can’t stop raving about this $24 kitchen gadget on Amazon

    Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop … The post People can’t stop raving about this $24 kitchen gadget on Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Shiba Inu Is Reportedly Available to 18 Million Users of Revolut Digital Bank App

    Shiba Inu is available on several exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance -- but its availability is not confirmed by Revolut, despite media and Twitter reports.

  • How Lowe’s Stole the Edge Away From Home Depot

    While the Covid-19 pandemic was a boon for all home-improvement retailers, Lowe’s strong execution throughout the crisis showed its turnaround is truly working.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s move toward tighter monetary policy have weighed on the stock market.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • SWIFT banking sanction against Russia raises regulatory risk for crypto regs: Analyst

    The SWIFT system Russia uses for its energy exports has mixed support as a sanction and it could lead to more crypto regs if Putin turns to digital currency.