CoinPayments Announces New Branding as Part of 2020 Growth Plans

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CoinPayments , the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor, today debuted its new branding as part of a significant push toward strategic growth in 2020. The changes are reflected in a redesigned logo and all forthcoming external communications.

"A fresh, vibrant look and a sharp new logo are critical building blocks in our plans for 2020," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "We're well on our way to a significant growth story this year and this new brand positioning will build on the foundation we've already created."

The new brand is a continuation of the industry-leading customer support and merchant services provided by CoinPayments currently.

"We're here to take on a leadership role in the crypto payments industry", explained CoinPayments Chief Marketing Officer Ray Torresan. "This new brand is a message: we are the only company to deliver the easiest solution to digital currency transactions for any merchant, anywhere."

During and after the rebrand, all existing platform functionality will remain the same.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $5 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 1,900 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

