Coinrule’s Automated Crypto Trading Platform Attracts Major Investors

BeInCrypto –

Crypto trading platform Coinrule garnered over $2 million in a seed fund investment round of big name investors.

Early on September 27th, the crypto startup Coinrule announced the finalization of a $2.2 million round of seed funding. The startup attracted some of the biggest names in the fintech industry. Those companies included Fitbit, Twitch and Kayak.

The crypto startup markets itself as an automated crypto trading service, which allows investors access to professional-style investment strategies. These strategies capitalize on key market moments and provide downside investor protection. In the future, the platform plans for additional investment features. One such planned feature is back-testing possibilities for investors to gauge how their strategies would’ve performed in past market circumstances.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto