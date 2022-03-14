CoinShares Expands FlowBank Stake With $26.5M Purchase

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. The new scheme called "Homes for Ukraine" will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday. Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.