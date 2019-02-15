Coinsquare Acquires Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange StellarX

Canada-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare has acquired decentralized exchange StellarX and will seek to license it in Bermuda.

Canada-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare has acquired decentralized exchange (DEX) StellarX.

Announcing the news on Thursday, the firm said the purchaseÂ comes it acquired stellar wallet BlockEQ last December. That product will be rebranded to become the “anchor wallet” for the StellarX platform going forward. Coinsquare did not disclose the cost of the acquisition.

StellarX is a “full featured” decentralized exchange app native to the stellar protocol and offering trading in a range of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies â the latter being unusual for a DEX, allowing users to fund with fiat if they own a U.S. bank account. As a DEX, users retain sole custody of their funds, and trade in a peer-to-peer fashion. StellarX has no access to users’ funds or keys, and charges no fees.

Binance’s Decentralized Exchange Is About to Launch for Public Testing

As part of the acquisition deal, BlockEQ cofounder Megha Bambra will now lead StellarX as it moves to continue developing in accordance with its product roadmap announced by Stellar in the autumn of 2018. While now owned by Coinsquare, StellarX will continue to operate under its own brand, according to the announcement.

StellarX will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Coinsquare, based in Bermuda. The firm said it will now seek to license the DEX under the country’s crypto-friendly regulatory regime.

âWe are deeply committed to ensuring that the cryptocurrency market thrives, and adoption is key,â saidÂ Coinsquare CEO Cole Diamond. âStellar is the fastest payment network in the world and we see enormous potential to create industry leading services on StellarX to further broader adoption.â

The news comes exactly a year after afterÂ Coinsquare raised $30 million in equity financingÂ led by financial services firm Canaccord Genuity. The investment, the company said at the time, âwill be used to fuel a global growth plan and diversification strategy focused on making the platform even more responsive to mainstream customersâ needs.â

Facebook Beefs Up Its Blockchain Efforts With Startup Hires

However, the firm has felt the effects of the crypto bear market in recent months and laid off 40 employees in early February.

Trading interface image via Shutterstock

Related Stories