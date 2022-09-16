Coinswapz - The Leading OTC Exchange in Dubai Marina

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - (NewMediaWire) - September 15, 2022 - Coinswapz is the first over-the-counter (OTC) exchange, offering users the chance to sell or buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Dubai Marina with cash. The exchange is headquartered at #8 Dubai Marina Moon Tower, Al Suwayeb Street, Marina Dubai UAE. Users can also transfer or exchange their cryptocurrency at Coinswapz using cash or credit card options from the site.

The company is founded upon the firm belief that crypto is the future currency, which inspires their resolve to ensure users have a share in this future. To this end, the Coinswapz platform offers customers an avenue for physically buying merchandise of coins from the site for their ownership.

With the mission to become one of the most reliable and convenient service providers in the crypto market, Coinswapz exchange has positioned itself as the go-to platform when looking for an excellent experience in cryptocurrency. This is part of the project's commitment to enabling a world with a secure and safe market where cryptocurrency is accessible to everyone with ease.

Coinswapz exchange stands out from others in the industry because of its low rates, sparing users from having to endure huge transaction fees. With low commission rates at Coinswapz, the platform provides users with cryptocurrencies at lowest price possible in the market. There are no limitations on the size of customers order, which means it is acceptable to buy cryptocurrency on Coinswapz in very large or very small quantities of your choice.

Having taken the responsibility of creating a world with a more secure crypto market, project developers have taken it upon themselves to make the company more and more reliable to customers. With this in mind, Coinswapz upholds the highest possible security standards, trust, creativity, customer satisfaction, and transparency, so users can buy/sell cryptocurrency in Dubai Marina comfortably and conveniently.

Story continues

At the same time, the exchange offers users the much-needed alternative where they can avoid the hassles of exchanges and purchase or sell with hard cash. This comes because the company is centered on quality service, which inspires their commitment to creating an accessible, safe, and secure environment for customers to buy or sell cryptocurrency in Dubai Marina. Low transaction fee guaranteed.

Beyond a cash-based system to buy and sell cryptocurrency, Coinswapz operates as a centralized exchange and a stable ecosystem. The platform is committed to becoming a one-stop financial service platform based on cash transactions, offering services of buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai Marina, among other tokens, quickly.

Coinswapz has brought a new dawn to cryptocurrency, presenting an effortless way to buy and sell Bitcoin in Dubai and India. Users can now buy BTC and many other popular cryptocurrencies on this platform that runs several OTC desks in Dubai. Motivated by the desire to expand this very noble service to more users, the platform has aspirations to establish additional OTC desks in India. Among the coins that Coinswapz supports include, BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, XRP, BUSD, SOL, and DOGE.

Coinswapz exchange started on a high note right from the beginning to command over 11,873 customers, 24,832 transactions, and an active user community with a record of 7,621 active conversations. Part of these conversations include platform users freely giving feedback and platform developers use this as base to further develop the exchange for better and more seamless service.

Using a bank-less system, users do not need to confirm or reveal their identity when they want to buy digital currency. Instead, all they have to do is provide the cash to the service personnel at the desk together with their wallet address. At this point, the personnel will explain the charges that the exchange requires (trading fees), before transferring the specified crypto to the wallet address provided.

In the same way, Coinswapz also allows users to sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Dubai and India. In this case, the seller would have to transfer crypto to a wallet address provided by the exchange personnel after which they would receive cash equivalent to the agreed rate. The whole process takes place over the counter (OTC), and therefore immediately.

Noteworthy, skilled, experienced, and passionate industry professionals with an indispensable passion for their work serve all the offices. The teams facilitate quick and instant processing all geared towards maximum user convenience.

To simplify the experience for users, the platform provides a simple and easy-to-follow guide. Beyond that, there are also very insightful blogs, latest news, and industry-based development in the industry. You will also learn how to Buy/Sell cryptocurrency in Dubai Marina. To learn more about Coinswapz exchange, visit the website at https://coinswapz.ae/index.html or follow us social media platforms: WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram for updates about the exchange.

Media Contact

Peekay Singh

Coinswapz

Email: coinswapztrade@gmail.com

Website: https://coinswapz.ae/

