Coker appears in court, attorney ask for more time

Public defender Jeff Page representing Cierra Coker asked Judge Jonathan Wright Tuesday if he could have more time to explore the audio and video he had recently received from the State of Illinois.

Coker, 20, of Lincoln is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child and is accused of beating 10 month old Sophia Faye Davis to death in February.

Coker, who is in the custody at the Logan County Jail, was in shackles and appeared before Wright Tuesday at the Logan County Courthouse.

Her next court date is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Woman accused of beating child to death back in court