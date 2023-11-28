Col. Ashley Brown to serve as Grand Marshal in 37th Columbia Christmas Parade Saturday

The Richardson Lawn and Landscape float sports an artificial snow blower and a fire pit during the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in downtown Columbia, Tenn. on Dec. 3, 2022.

The lights will shine bright as the countdown to Christmas begins with Columbia Main Street's 37th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will be Saturday.

The event will once again take place in historic downtown Columbia from 6-8 p.m., with this year's lineup featuring a record number of 120 participants and floats, according to a City of Columbia press release.

“Kicking off the holiday season with the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting truly warms your heart and puts a smile on your face," Columbia Main Street Manager Kelli Johnson said.

"I am thrilled for the community and businesses to be a part of this annual event because it shows how magical and unique our town truly is. I encourage all to come early and stay late for this festive event that takes place in the heart of Historic Downtown Columbia.”

Col. Ashley Brown top choice for grand marshal

Leading the parade as this year's Grand Marshal will be retired Col. Ashley Brown, whom Johnson said was the first name on this year's list of potential candidates.

Johnson said Brown was "an obvious choice not only as a civil servant, a retired U.S. Army National Guard veteran, but as someone who truly represents Columbia well."

"We are really excited to have him be a part of the parade this year," Johnson said. "We knew it was the right choice."

Army National Guard veteran Ashley Brown attends a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Firefighter Park in Columbia Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Brown first joined the Army at age 17, rising to the rank of Platoon Sergeant by age 20. Among his many other ranks and accolades, Brown was promoted to Colonel in 1988. He is also an honorary Colonel on the staff of the Governors of Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, and is an honorary professor of Military Science at the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in St. Louis, Missouri.

In 1969, Brown was elected to the Maury County Court, now known as the Maury County Commission, as well as serving as chairman of the Rules and Alcohol Beverage Boards. He also served on the Budget, Hospital and Schools Committees.

"He's just one of those guys where you'd be hard pressed to find anyone to say anything bad about Ashley Brown, but you'll have a lot wanting to say something good about Ashley Brown," Mayor Chaz Molder said. "I'm proud of the decision, not only because it is well deserved, but because he is a personal friend."

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder stands with retired U.S. Army National Guard Colonel Ashley Brown during the 2023 Columbia Veterans Day Parade. Brown was selected as the 2023 Grand Marshal for the 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade.

As a local Kiwanian, Brown served as president of Columbia Kiwanis from 1980-1981 and remains an active member.

Brown's other civic roles include serving as a member of the Maury Regional Hospital Advisory Board, Maury County Mental Health Board, Maury County Civil Service Commission and President of UGF. He is also a Past Commander of American Legion Post 19.

Brown was awarded as Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2002 and 2009 by Columbia Civitan and Golden K Kiwanis Clubs.

Parade, tree lighting schedule and entertainment

The parade will begin starting at 6 p.m., featuring several holiday-themed floats, marching bands, costumed characters, as well as local churches, businesses, nonprofits and other civic groups all making their way down West 7th Street.

Santa will then light the 40-foot Christmas tree topper at around 7:15 p.m. on the Maury County Courthouse steps.

Santa Claus soars above the courthouse square at the first Night of Light lighting ceremony of the new Christmas tree on the Columbia courthouse square on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Amped Eric McCandless, as well as an original song performed by Marta Albarracin and trophy presentations to multiple "best of" parade winners.

"It will be a hit once Santa lights the tree and people can hang around, dance and have fun," Johnson said. "Marta is also coming back after singing in last year's parade. The song she is singing this year she wrote about last year's parade experience, and it will definitely become a Columbia Christmas Parade Classic."

With a record-setting lineup, Johnson said additional prep work was done to ensure a steady flow for participants throughout the night. There will also be a new, somewhat interactive, opportunity for the kids featured this year.

An inflatable grinch hangs off of construction equipment during the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in downtown Columbia, Tenn. on Dec. 3, 2022.

"Logistically, the parade should be better for participants who are lining up along the parade route," Johnson said. "We are also handing out around 700 'giveaways' to kids in the crowd. It's like a glow stick, but more, which will be fun to see light up among the crowd."

This year's Grand Marshal sponsor is Stan McNabb Chevrolet Columbia.

“I am so excited for this year's Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting celebration — 37 years and going strong,” Molder said. “I can't wait to welcome our residents and visitors alike in what will be a magical night in Columbia."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Col. Ashley Brown named Grand Marshal in 37th Columbia Christmas Parade