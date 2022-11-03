COLA Updates, Holiday Savings for Early Bird Shoppers & Top Financial News for Nov. 3, 2022

Obradovic / iStock.com

check out our recommendations for the best cash back credit cards for 2023. Figure out which card is the best fit for extra savings and check out today's top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Not Everyone Will Get an 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023

Beginning in December, the Social Security Administration will start mailing COLA notices to beneficiaries providing details on next year’s payment amounts. Some payment increases will be higher than 8.7%, and some will be lower. Read the full story here

Savings Spotlight: AARP

You might be surprised to learn you don’t need to be 50 to enjoy many of the benefits of AARP membership, including discounts. Find out which deals your $16 membership can get you

That’s Concerning: You Now Have To Work a Full Day More To Afford Average Rent

The average U.S. employee would have had to work more than 64 hours to afford the typical rent payment in September 2022, according to data from Zillow. When can renters expect the numbers to go down? Read the full story here

Bonus: Holiday Savings Guide for the Early Bird Shopper

From watching out for coupons to the benefits of sharing your data, these tips will help early bird shoppers maintain smart spending this holiday season. Read the full story here

